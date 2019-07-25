When Daniel Nobbs entered his first season as the athletic director at Rappahannock High School in Washington, Va., last September, he felt well-prepared.
Nobbs’ intent when he earned a degree in sports administration from Shepherd (W.Va.) University was to eventually become an athletic director.
Nobbs astutely observed former Culpeper AD Billy Thornhill while serving as the junior varsity baseball coach at his alma mater, Culpeper High.
When Nobbs was the varsity baseball coach at Eastern View for 10 years, he also had a stint as the assistant AD under Mark Settle.
“Knowing that’s something I wanted to do one day I paid a little closer attention than most coaches do,” Nobbs said.
That mindset paid off for Nobbs earlier this week when he was hired as the new athletic director at Culpeper. Nobbs replaces Patricia Oliver, who departed Culpeper last month after a three-year run.
Nobbs, a 1997 Culpeper graduate, said he’s thrilled to return home. In addition to graduating from Culpeper, Nobbs noted the Blue Devils gave him his first coaching job.
“Any time you can go back to where you graduated from and try to give back to the community that gave you your first shot and gave you your high school diploma, there’s something special about that within itself,” Nobbs said.
Nobbs said the hardest thing about becoming AD at Rappahannock was giving up coaching baseball. He gets his coaching fix from a travel team that he and former Eastern View standout Josh Gardiner have founded called Central Virginia Prime 9.
Nobbs, a former University of Virginia assistant coach, had a memorable career at Eastern View. He directed the Cyclones to more than 150 victories from the program’s inception in 2009 until he was hired at Rappahannock in 2018. The Cyclones earned eight district/conference regular season or tournament titles under Nobbs.
Eastern View advanced to the district/conference tournament title game in nine of his 10 seasons and secured a spot in the regional playoffs all nine of those years. Forty of Nobbs’ former players went on to play collegiately and 10 earned all-state honors at Eastern View.
Settle was Nobbs’ baseball coach at Culpeper and watched him grow as a leader at Eastern View. He said Nobbs’ work ethic and willingness to seek input from others are assets.
“I’m a big fan of Danny and I know he’s going to do a great job,” Settle said. “I know he’s going to come my way and ask questions and try to adapt what goes on at Culpeper to mirror what happens at Eastern View. I’m willing to give him some of my secrets, but not all of my secrets.”
Nobbs will see a significant salary increase going from Class 1 Rappahannock to Class 4 Culpeper. After Oliver’s departure, the position was advertised to pay between $80,665 and $112,931 per year.
“Rappahannock County was good for me,” Nobbs said. “There were a lot of good people and good coaches there. In one year, we got a lot accomplished. The training wheels were off from the get-go. You’re not going to get that type of experience other than going through it and I was happy Rappahannock gave me that opportunity.”