A Friday evening last month changed the trajectory of the recruiting process for James Monroe junior football standout Aidan Ryan.
Ryan had approximately two dozen scholarship offers but none from the "Power Five" conferences, namely the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, PAC 12 and SEC.
That was until Louisville called and extended an offer. The University of Virginia was the next major conference school to offered Ryan that night, and Vanderbilt later followed.
"It was wild," Ryan said. "That was a big day for me. I was super excited about it."
Ryan immediately had an idea where he wanted to commit. But he preferred to wait until he did more research and was positively sure.
Ryan got the answers he needed from Virginia. He announced his oral commitment to the Cavaliers on Sunday—Mother's Day—in honor of his mom Amy Ryan.
Ryan said Virginia felt like home. He last visited the grounds in Charlottesville last fall. A scheduled spring visit was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I just thought about it and there's no place I'd rather be," Ryan said. "U.Va. has felt like home ever since my first visit and in reality that is home because it's my home state. I feel like there is value behind growing up in your home state and having the chance to represent them once you grow up."
Ryan said Virginia's coaching staff has shown the ability to develop players. He cited former Courtland standout Nick Grant, who made just six tackles and no starts from 2017-18 at cornerback but went on to start every game as a junior and finished with 51 tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defended.
"He really turned into a baller at U.Va.," Ryan said of Grant.
Ryan (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) is a three-year contributor to JM's varsity program.
He was named first-team all-Battlefield District, all-Region 3B, All-Area and second-team all-state in 2019. He's projected to be a safety at the college level. He recorded 54 tackles (34 solo), 11 pass breakups and one interception last season. He also forced three fumbles. He has 10 career interceptions, including three returned for a touchdown.
As JM's starting quarterback last fall, he passed for 1,254 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing for 690 yards and five scores. He played sparingly as a receiver and finished with 14 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown.
He had two kickoff returns for a score, including a game-winning 69-yard sprint with less than three minutes left in a 22-21 comeback win over King George. He's rated a three-star recruit by 247sports.com.
James Monroe newly hired head coach George Coghill, who played safety at Wake Forest and with the Denver Broncos, said Ryan's talent and work ethic will help him succeed at the next level.
"I like him because he's going to show up every day," said Coghill, who has been on JM's staff since Ryan was a sophomore. "He works hard. That's one thing I really admire about him and what he's doing for our program."
Coghill said it's beneficial when a team's best player also works the hardest and Ryan fits that mold.
He said Ryan is plenty talented, as well. He added that once Ryan focuses on one position, he can blossom. Ryan has played quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, safety, punt returner and kick returner for the Yellow Jackets.
"He can do it all," Coghill said. "He can run. He can be physical. He has great ball skills. He'll be able to high-point the ball ... We've had him all over the place so he hasn't been able to specialize in one position and get that next-level coaching. I think once he gets that and he truly learns one position he's going to be a force to be reckoned with."
