FIRST-ROUND PROJECTED PAIRINGS

(Dates, times TBA)

REGION 6B

Gar-Field at Colonial Forge

Stonewall Jackson at Massaponax

REGION 5D

Stafford at Mountain View

Brooke Point at North Stafford

REGION 4B

King George at Louisa

Dinwiddie or Huguenot at Eastern View

Spotsylvania at Patrick Henry-Ashland

REGION 3B

Central-Woodstock at James Monroe

REGION 1A

Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee

