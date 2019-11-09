FIRST-ROUND PROJECTED PAIRINGS
(Dates, times TBA)
REGION 6B
Gar-Field at Colonial Forge
Stonewall Jackson at Massaponax
REGION 5D
Stafford at Mountain View
Brooke Point at North Stafford
REGION 4B
King George at Louisa
Dinwiddie or Huguenot at Eastern View
Spotsylvania at Patrick Henry-Ashland
REGION 3B
Central-Woodstock at James Monroe
REGION 1A
Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee
