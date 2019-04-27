Gary Jennings can’t find the team photo, but the mental image of his YMCA basketball coach retains its focus all these years later.
He was older, a high schooler, and a star athlete at Collegiate School in Richmond, where Jennings attended through eighth grade. His little sister, Anna, was Jennings’ teammate on the hardwood.
Jennings idolized Russell Wilson, especially on weekends in the fall as he watched the quarterback evade defenders like a spectre running suicides.
“I went to all the high school games, and they won states almost every year,” Jennings said. “He would just be back there running back and forth, back and forth, and no one could get him until the receiver was wide open.”
Now, Jennings figures to experience Wilson’s virtuoso playmaking ability firsthand. The Seattle Seahawks selected the Colonial Forge High School graduate in the fourth round (120th overall) of Saturday’s NFL draft.
On Friday night, Jennings’ reactions ranged from disbelief to mild dejection as Day 2 of the draft wore on and receiver after receiver came off the board. He didn’t say much, cooling his emotions with mint gum as he scrolled through Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat on an idle loop.
Seated to Jennings’ left on a brown leather couch, his father Gary Sr. seethed at each team that overlooked his son. That Jennings would be drafted was inevitable, but his NFL destination remained in doubt.
“It’s like Christmas, you see the gift there, but you have to wait to open it,” Jennings Sr. said. “Every selection and every pick just makes it sweeter.”
To his right, Youlande Jennings preached patience. A fiercely maternal and deeply meditative soul who came to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago, she reasoned: “Gary is smart. He is stable. He can wait.”
The scene from Stafford, as Gary Jennings (@_gman12) reacts to being selected by @Seahawks in the fourth round. pic.twitter.com/eNprYCiJF0— Joey LoMonaco (@JoeyLoMonaco) April 27, 2019
And so he did, until finally at 12:56 p.m. Saturday, Jennings’ phone vibrated. He bolted up from the couch, setting off a silent flurry of activity. On the other end of the line was Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider.
“Nice Senior Bowl, man,” Schneider started.
Jennings first caught the Seahawks’ attention during the weeklong showcase in Mobile, Ala., in January, and their courtship only intensified during the scouting combine. Two weeks ago, they resumed communication. With veteran wideout Doug Baldwin’s future in doubt due to injury, Seattle needed receivers, and they liked Jennings’ film.
Jennings had stowed a half-dozen hats in the kitchen, and as Schneider handed off the phone to head coach Pete Carroll in the team’s war room, he quickly retrieved a blue-brimmed Seattle one from a cabinet.
“When I saw Seattle creep up there [in the fourth round], I thought it might happen,” Jennings said.
In the midst of the chaos that ensued, he spotted Gary Sr. and the two bumped chests with a running start.
“I'm probably going to feel that in the morning,” the father later said. “But I was just so excited.”
Then Jennings hoisted and displaced Youlande in a manner that would be sure to elicit a holding foul in his new profession.
Beyond the personal connection, he believes his new team is an ideal fit.
“Seattle is a blessing, because it’s almost a perfect system,” said Jennings, who already began making travel accommodations over the phone and will leave for the West Coast in a few days. “It’s tailor-fit to me. With Russell Wilson, the type of quarterback he is. He’s got an arm, he’s able to get it out there, he’s able to fit it into certain spaces and extend plays.”
And this time around, Jennings hopes he’ll be making them.
“It’s wild to think about,” he said. “Funny how things work out.”