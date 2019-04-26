RICHMOND—He’s a potential once-in-a-generation quarterbacking talent, he’s loved by Redskins owner Dan Snyder, and he’s got a father who is involved in his every move.
Does any of this sound familiar?
The Washington Redskins took Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins Jr. with the No. 15 overall selection in Thursday night’s first round of the NFL draft.
On Friday night, the Redskins gave Haskins some receiving help from an old friend. With their first third-round pick (No. 76), Washington selected Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The receiver caught 35 passes from Haskins for 701 yards during his senior season with the Buckeyes.
The Redskins then traded down with Buffalo, sending their second third-round pick (No. 96) for the Bills’ fourth-round pick (No. 112)
Earlier Thursday, the Redskins added defensive help by selecting defensive end Montez Sweat after trading second-round picks in 2019 and 2020 to the Indianapolis Colts for the 26th overall selection.
Haskins played just one season at Ohio State, but his credentials, and his play, are impeccable. He tore up a number of top defenses, including Michigan’s, which is led by former NFL coach Jim Harbaugh.
Haskins also dominated at the high school level, at the Bullis School in Potomac, Md., where Snyder and former Redskins player Shawn Springs sent their sons.
And that’s where things get interesting.
Reports before the draft were that Snyder was bullish on Haskins in a way he hadn’t felt about a prospect since the Robert Griffin III trade in 2012. Those reports also indicated that Jay Gruden wasn’t as sold that Haskins is ready to make the leap.
The biggest red flags, though, were on display at Haskins’ draft night party, held at the Bowlmor Rockville, in Maryland.
A camera crew documented Haskins’ night while his father, Dwayne Haskins Sr., participated in every interview.
Haskins Sr. had his own media gaggle after the selection, making the first of what are sure to be many bold proclamations.
“I predict, in two or three years, get ready: Super Bowl,” he told reporters at the bowling alley.
All in for Week 1, indeed.
Gruden said he’ll give Haskins an opportunity to start from Day 1.
“If you’re the 15th pick in the draft I think you have to give him an opportunity? Right?” Gruden asked. “We feel good about the guys we have in the building [Colt McCoy and Case Keenum] for sure, but when you take a guy in the first round, any time, you’re going to have to give him a chance to compete.”
In grabbing Haskins, the Redskins make a much-needed splash among the fan base, which cheered wildly at the team’s draft night party. A boost in ticket and jersey sales is soon to follow.
The move means Washington is unlikely to trade for Arizona’s Josh Rosen, and it kept the Redskins from taking one of the many talented defensive players that slid to the No. 15 spot.
It also provides an interesting counterpoint with the division rival New York Giants, who took Duke’s Daniel Jones earlier in the first round. The development of the two will now be closely tracked—both also may be given the luxury of spending time on the bench to start their NFL careers.
“I’m just looking forward to being able to compete against those guys for the rest of my career,” Haskins said.
For a franchise in need of a jolt, Haskins will provide it. It’s everything that comes with that spotlight that should give Redskins fans pause.
The McLaurin selection helped the Redskins address their lack of speed last season. The 6-footer ran a 4.35 40-time at the NFL Combine. The current depth chart lacks proven threats at receiver beyond Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson, who ended last season on Injured Reserve with a clavicle injury.