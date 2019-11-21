Rivers’ future with chargers gets scrutinized
COSTA MESA, Calif.—The Los Angeles Chargers’ final five regular-season games after their bye this week could go a long way toward determining whether Philip Rivers will return next year.
The franchise quarterback is in the final year of his contract with neither side indicating it’s close to an extension. Rivers has spent his entire 16-year career with the Chargers but is having one of his most frustrating seasons.
Despite Rivers’ uncertain future, coach Anthony Lynn isn’t considering benching the quarterback, who has made 219 consecutive regular-season starts.
“I’m not going to entertain that right now. Right now, Philip Rivers is our starting quarterback,” Lynn said. “You know, we’re sitting here 4–7. Everybody could be doing something better.”
Ryan, Jones back at Falcons facilityFLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.—Quarterback Matt Ryan and receiver Julio Jones returned to practice for the Atlanta Falcons and appear set to start against Tampa Bay.
Ryan, nursing a sore ankle, and Jones, bothered by a sore foot, went through Thursday’s full session with no problems. Neither practiced the day before.
Cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) was a full participant, too.
The Falcons (3–7) have won two straight as they prepare to host the Buccaneers (3–7). Atlanta might be without tight end Austin Hooper (knee), running back Devonta Freeman (foot) and defensive end Takk McKinley (shoulder). All three have yet to practice this week.
Bears’ Trubisky stays on track to play sunday
CHICAGO—Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky practiced in full for the second straight day Thursday at Halas Hall as he recovers from a right hip pointer.
Bears coach Matt Nagy, who speaks to the media before practice, said Wednesday’s practice was light, and it was difficult to see how Trubisky’s mechanics looked during what he described as “half-speed” work. He expected to have a better idea of Trubisky’s status after Thursday’s session.
“It’s kind of hard to see exactly [where he’s at], just because of that,” Nagy said. “But I liked the way he looked. … We want to do everything we possibly can to get him right. We’ll see how today goes and then see how (Friday) goes and then see how Saturday goes.”
Nagy said Trubisky said he felt pretty good, and Nagy thought that was “a step in the right direction” as the Bears gear up for Sunday’s game against the Giants.
’Boys’ Vander Esch
expected to miss Patriots game
FRISCO, Texas—The Cowboys plan to be without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on Sunday against the New England Patriots and likely longer, sources said Thursday.
Vander Esch practiced this week before a flare-up in his neck area prompted an MRI on Thursday, one person familiar with the situation said. Those results dictated that he will rest the ailment for an indefinite period. Vander Esch already missed one game this season following an Oct. 20 neck stinger versus the Philadelphia Eagles. He won’t practice Friday.
Sean Lee is now expected to see an expanded role Sunday. Past usage would suggest Lee will flip from strong- to weak-side linebacker while working beside linebacker Jaylon Smith in the nickel defense. Joe Thomas would replace Lee at strong-side backer in the Cowboys’ base package.
