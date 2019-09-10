Be honest. Was anyone actually surprised that Antonio Brown ended up in New England?
Will anyone be stunned if he doesn’t last?
Tuesday’s accusation by trainer Britney Taylor that Brown sexually assaulted her is far more serious than a helmet flap, frostburned foot or a spat with a general manager. And it may lead the Patriots to the same conclusion reached by the Steelers and Raiders: that no matter how talented he is, Brown isn’t worth the headaches.
The Patriots have become the NFL’s version of Last Chance U., which they actually take as a compliment. They take in other teams’ talented rejects and head cases at a discount, and Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have enough gravitas to ensure that their zero-tolerance policy works.
It worked with Randy Moss, who clashed with his coaches in Minnesota and Oakland before enjoying arguably the best season of his hall of fame career in New England in 2007. It worked with the outspoken Martellus Bennett and LeGarrette Blount, key members of the 2016 Super Bowl team. So far, it’s worked with Josh Gordon, who has apparently kept his nose clean.
It didn’t work so well with Albert Haynesworth, whose tenure in Foxborough was even shorter than his stay in D.C. But that’s how the Patriots roll; it’s Belichick’s way or the highway.
That’s why on a highly entertaining opening weekend, the NFL’s biggest story was a guy who didn’t play. And in the past nine months, Brown has made headlines for going AWOL, frostburning his feet, refusing to wear an approved helmet and nearly punching his general manager—leading to two high-profile, messy divorces.
Belichick, for all his gruffness, understands the risks and rewards of superior talent. After all, as the New York Giants’ linebackers coach in the 1980s, he handled Lawrence Taylor, arguably the most gifted (and temptation-prone) player in NFL history. And Brown, for all his baggage, had the most productive six-year run of any receiver ever.
The irony was delicious, if unintentional, that New England steamrolled Pittsburgh 33–3 in Sunday night’s season opener. The Steelers, who finally tired of Brown’s attitude and traded him to Oakland (for far less than his talent normally would have justified, certainly could have used his productivity; the defending champion Patriots dominated without him and figure to be even stronger if they can keep him in line.
There’s the rub, though. Brown wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh, a model franchise with a Super Bowl champion coach (Mike Tomlin) known for being stern but fair with his players. He barely showed up in Oakland, a team whose coach (Jon Gruden) also has a ring—although, to be fair, Brown’s primary beef was with second-year general manager Mike Mayock.
As Belichick and Brady seek their seventh title, the Patriots certainly weren’t desperate for a transcendent talent like Brown. And if the latest allegation is true, they may decide he’s not worth the trouble.
