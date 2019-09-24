Technically, every NFL team begins each fall with hope. Maybe not Super Bowl aspirations, but hope that with a couple of breaks, it can make a playoff run or at least break even.
Three weeks into the 2019 season, that optimism has evaporated in several cities. Rarely in recent memory has there been such a chasm between the league’s Haves and Have-Nots, and such a small elite group with genuine championship aspirations.
As expected, the Patriots, Chiefs, Rams, Packers and Cowboys (all 3–0) seem capable of playing into January. The Bills, 49ers and Lions are also unbeaten in a small sample size, but we’ll withhold judgment until this Sunday, when Buffalo hosts New England and Detroit entertains Kansas City. (San Francisco gets an early bye week to savor its 3–0 start.)
You could also lump into the playoff wannabes the 2–1 Vikings and Saints—assuming Teddy Bridgewater can hold the fort until Drew Brees returns (if he does at all). But the Ravens, Eagles and Seahawks were exposed to varying degrees in losses Sunday and can’t be considered elite until they reverse form.
Then there are the dregs of the league. And again, rarely have this many teams been this bad.
Everyone knew Miami had a legitimate chance at enduring the third 0–16 season in NFL history, especially after conducting a fire sale that included standouts Laremy Tunsill, Kenny Stills and Minkah Fitzpatrick. But few thought they’d be this historically bad. Outscored 133–16 through three losses, they’re on a dubious pace to set all-time records for fewest points scored in a 16-game season (currently 140 by the 1992 Seattle Seahawks) and most points allowed (533 by the 1981 Baltimore Colts).
The Giants, Raiders, Bengals and Cardinals were also in clear rebuilding mode to start the season. Other teams had futility foisted upon them thanks to quarterback injuries or illness, like the Steelers, Panthers and Jets. (Can’t wait to see how ESPN tries to hype next Monday night’s primetime game features the 0–3 Steelers and 0–3 Bengals.)
Then there are teams that shouldn’t be this bad, like Denver and Washington.
The Broncos gave defensive guru Vic Fangio his first head coaching job at age 61, figuring he would bring the best out of Pro Bowl pass-rusher Von Miller. Through three games, the Broncos as a team have no sacks, no takeaways—and no victories.
Washington also touted its allegedly stout defense and a wealth of offensive playmakers. But Jay Gruden’s club has fallen behind 21–7 and 28–0 in its two home games and was booed off the field at halftime Monday.
“Like I said, if you’re not going to support us now, which you shouldn’t because we’re playing like [trash],” defensive end Jonathan Allen said, “I don’t know what you want me to tell you, so don’t support us now, don’t support us later.”
Just imagine what the stands will be like on Oct. 13, when Washington visits Miami in a battle of two teams that easily could be 0–5 and battling for the top pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Unfortunately, games like that figure to be much more common than matchups between title contenders.
