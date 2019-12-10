Searching for the perfect gift for the struggling NFL coach on your list? How about a pink slip?
Two head coaches (Washington’s Jay Gruden and Carolina’s Ron Rivera) already have been relieved of their duties. Several more could join them during the annual holiday season purge.
Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin seemed destined for this list (to the delight of many in D.C.) after a 1–4 start, but he has the Steelers back in playoff contention despite losing incomparable offensive talent to injury or defection. He may end up outlasting Chuck Noll’s tenure.
Rookies like Miami’s Brian Flores, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor and Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury, need at least one more year after inheriting dumpster fires. They’re probably safe.
Let’s take a quick look at the most vulnerable, based on seat temperature.
WHITE HOT
Jason Garrett, Cowboys: The NFL Network reported this week that Garrett likely won’t return in 2020, barring a deep playoff run. Given Dallas’ four-game losing streak and the overall strength of the competition, that seems unlikely. In fact, even a playoff berth isn’t a sure thing for a 6–7 team with as much offensive star power as any team in the league. Jerry Jones isn’t getting more patient as he gets older and his team’s stretch of futility gets longer. Look for him to make a play for Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, the new college quarterback whisperer.
Pat Shurmer, Giants: A franchise-record-tying nine straight losses—including a collapse Monday night in Philadelphia—doesn’t bode well for Shurmer, who’s 11–22 in two-plus seasons. It’s quite possible that three-fourths of the teams in the wretched NFC East could have new coaches in 2020.
Doug Marrone, Jaguars: His 5–8 team has flat-out quit, getting outscored 174–57 in its current five-game losing streak. Gardner Minshew is a cult hero, but he has no business as a starting NFL quarterback. Both Nick Foles and the Eagles are probably regretting Foles’ decision to sign with Jacksonville. (Foles’ accountant isn’t).
Dan Quinn. Falcons: It’s been all downhill for Atlanta since blowing a 28–3 lead in Super Bowl 51. The Falcons (4–9) will miss the playoffs for the second straight year, and Matt Ryan isn’t getting any younger.
UNCONFORTABLY HOT
Freddie Kitchens, Browns: Almost as bad as their 6–7 record in a season of unrealistic expectations is the sideshow that Kitchens has allowed to fester: Myles Garrett’s helmet-swinging suspension, Odell Beckham Jr.’s annual pouting and Baker Mayfield’s regression on and off the field. No coach should be fired after one season without an arrest warrant, but if a better option arises (like Riley, who coached Mayfield in college), this could change.
Matt Patricia, Lions: Matthew Stafford’s season-ending injury certainly derailed things. But the Lions (3–9–1) have lost eight of nine and are ranked 29th in defense. That doesn’t reflect well on Patricia, who made his name as Bill Bellichick’s defensive coordinator.
COOL, BUT DON’T GET TOO COMFORTABLE
Matt Nagy, Bears: Mitch Trubisky’s late-season surge came in the nick of time.
Adam Gase, Jets: They narrowly avoided a sweep by the Dolphins, potentially buying him a second season.
Vic Fangio, Broncos: The defense is playing better, and Drew Lock has looked good. Another coach who deserves a second season.
