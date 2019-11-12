Tom Hanks starred in “Turner and Hooch” before winning two Oscars. Styx recorded “Mr. Roboto.” Even “Game of Thrones” and “The Sopranos” left their biggest fans angry and confused with their finales.
The point is, even top performers can turn in regrettable performances. That certainly has been the case in the NFL this season.
Just ask the New Orleans Saints, who had visions of home-field advantage for the NFC playoffs before failing to score a touchdown Sunday at home against the Atlanta Falcons, who were 1–7 and could have been forgiven for packing it in.
Or the Indianapolis Colts, who saw their shot at winning the AFC South crippled by a loss to the Miami Dolphins, who were threatening to make the 1976 expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers look like the 1985 Chicago Bears. (Those winless ’76 Bucs will always be remembered for coach John McKay, who, when asked about his team’s execution, quipped, “I’m in favor of it.”)
Even the New England Patriots, who never seem to take a week off, had seven extra days to lick their wounds after being shredded by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. (Yes, those same Ravens who were drubbed 40–25 by the underachieving Cleveland Browns on Sept. 29.)
Look around the league, and it’s hard to find a contender that didn’t have an off week. Green Bay (8–2) looked punchless in a 26–11 loss to the Chargers 10 days ago. The same Seattle Seahawks (8–2) who handed San Francisco its first loss Monday night were humbled 30–16 at home by the Ravens on Oct. 20. And the Pittsburgh Steelers were left for dead after a 33–3 opening night loss to the Patriots, but have rallied to win five straight.
This no longer feels like the kind of season in which any team will run away from the field. There are a lot of bad teams, but the consensus was there were a few really good ones. That’s still possible, but as Pete Rozelle desired, on any given Sunday, anyone can lose.
Some analysts predicted the Patriots might reprise their 16–0 season of 2007. But the loss to the Ravens (followed by a bye and games against the Eagles, Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs) suggest New England will have to fight just to earn home-field advantage in the AFC.
Baltimore looks like a worthy contender, thanks to Jackson’s brilliance, but one hit on the quarterback could change the calculus considerably. There’s no shame in the 49ers (8–1) losing at home to Seattle Monday, but after this Sunday’s game with Arizona, San Francisco faces the Packers, Ravens and Saints.
Forget about dynasties. The NFL is a week-to-week league. And even though home field helps, it’s not the end-all. The most important thing is to get to December healthy and hope to catch fire.
Five wild-card teams (most recently the 2007 Giants) have won the Super Bowl. That list could grow this year.
Yes, the Patriots, Ravens, 49ers and Packers will be in the running come January if they shake off one bad week.
But look out for dark-horse teams with outstanding quarterback play, a reliable ground game and a solid defense who can win in sub-ideal field conditions in January. That describes Seattle, Houston and Pittsburgh, among others.
And until then, don’t pull your hair out if your team lays an egg on a given Sunday. It happens to everyone.
