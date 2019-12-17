If you think holiday traffic will be heavy, take a look at the bottleneck in the race for the top seeds in the NFC playoffs.
Seattle, San Francisco, New Orleans and Green Bay are all 11–3, and only two can earn first-round byes. In fact, either the 49ers or Seahawks (likely the loser of their Dec. 30 showdown) will begin the postseason on the road. Only the Saints have clinched a division title.
Unlike the AFC, where the Baltimore Ravens can rest their regulars in Week 17 if they win in Cleveland this Sunday, none of the NFC contenders gets to take its foot off the accelerator. And there’s no easy path to the No. 1 seed or even a bye.
Last year’s controversial NFC Championship in New Orleans notwithstanding, home-field edge will be huge. Be it the cold in Green Bay, the noise in Seattle or the atmosphere in the Super Bowl, it won’t be easy for a road team.
Here’s a look at the contenders and their treacherous paths forward:
49ERS
San Francisco could have made things much clearer by beating the hapless Atlanta Falcons Sunday. Instead, the 49ers imploded and opened the door for their rivals.
The Niners’ path is clear but not easy. If they beat the Rams (who will be fighting to sustain their slim playoff hopes) this Saturday at home, then win in Seattle, they get the top seed. No sweat, right?
Hardly. They’ve lost two of their last three. Three starting defensive backs (including Richard Sherman) missed the loss to Atlanta, and their chances of facing the pass-happy Rams is unknown.
They also have the least-accomplished quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo) of the four contenders. If Kyle Shanahan can steer this team to the top seed, he deserves serious Coach of the Year consideration.
SEAHAWKS
Like the 49ers, Seattle can earn the No. 1 seed by winning its last two games, both at home (against Arizona and San Francisco). The NFL’s 29th-ranked pass defense needs Jadaveon Clowney to be as dominant as he was in Week 10’s overtime win over the 49ers.
Offensively, Russell Wilson will need better protection after being sacked 42 times thus far. But the key is the running game; Seattle is 6–0 when Chris Carson tops 100 yards. And the Seahawks have won 10 games by eight points or fewer, the most in the NFL since the 1978 Houston Oilers.
SAINTS
New Orleans has, on paper, the easiest remaining schedule, but both games are on the road (at Tennessee and at floundering Carolina). Surprisingly, two of the Saints’ three losses have come at home (in a shootout against the 49ers and their own clunker against Atlanta).
If Drew Brees is as efficient as he was Monday night, it doesn’t matter where he’s playing. Michael Thomas is the NFL’s most uncoverable (if that’s a word) receiver. Ultimately, it may come down to the Saints’ defense.
PACKERS
Aaron Rodgers is hungry for the postseason after missing it for the past three years. And he’s playing like it, going 265 passes without an interception.
He’ll get an early taste of a playoff atmosphere Monday night in Minnesota. If the Packers win that, they have a gimme in their finale against a Lions team that has lost seven straight.
Rodgers needs another reliable option beside Devante Adams, who’s sure to see double-coverage in the playoffs. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark has 3.5 sacks in his last two games for the Packers’ otherwise pedestrian defense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.