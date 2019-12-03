Father time, they say, is undefeated.
Tom Brady nearly pulled off a flawless season in 2007, but saw David Tyree snatch perfection (and the ball) away in the New York Giants’ Super Bowl XLII upset of Brady’s New England Patriots.
In more than a decade since then, Brady has consistently defied age, winning his third MVP award in 2017 at age 40 and raising his Super Bowl haul to six while winning 10 straight AFC East titles. Brady and the Patriots were the most predictable thing this side of political debates at the Thanksgiving dinner table.
But even Brady is apparently mortal, and despite painstaking efforts to take care of his body, the signs of rust are showing.
After an 8–0 start that had experts speculating about another unbeaten season, the Patriots have split their last four games. In none of the past three has Brady completed more than 55.3 percent of his passes (well below his career rate of 63.9). The Patriots are averaging a modest 17.3 points per game in that stretch.
And as a new generation of young quarterbacks take over the NFL, it’s not hard to see that Brady has been beaten by the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (the presumptive 2019 MVP) and the Texans’ Deshaun Watson. Up next: Sunday’s showdown with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 MVP.
Short of a Barry Bonds-style regimen of better living through chemistry, athletes simply decline as they grow older—even quarterbacks in pristine condition.
The Giants benched 38-year-old Eli Manning early this season. Philip Rivers, who turns 38 Sunday, is also struggling. At 40, Drew Brees is as accurate as ever, but missed five games this season with a torn thumb ligament and will finish with by far his lowest yardage total since 2003. His Saints are winning as much with their running game and defense as with Brees’ arm, which carried them for more than a decade.
So Brady’s not alone. But he must sometimes feel that way without retired tight end Rob Gronkowski, his safety blanket for a decade. And when the Patriots’ brief Antonio Brown experiment blew up, it left Brady without a deep threat.
Julian Edelman, James White, Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett are all quality possession receivers, but none lacks the speed to scare opposing defenses. That means more man to man coverage, and fewer open windows as opponents bring safeties closer to the line of scrimmage.
The Patriots’ offensive line hasn’t been stellar, either.Only three teams (none with winning records) are averaging fewer yards per rushing attempt than New England’s 3.5.
So it’s not all his fault.
You’d be foolish to call Brady washed up at 42. But he and his team are struggling to meet their own extraordinarily high standards.
And if they continue to stumble, the surprising Buffalo Bills could steal the division title, robbing the Patriots of their accustomed home-field playoff edge. The Dec. 21 home date against the Bills could be the most significant December game Brady and the Patriots have played in over a decade.
Brady can opt out of his contract after this season. When that factoid broke last summer, few believed it was more than a publicity stunt or the result of a slow news day.
But for the first time in nearly two decades, the Patriots need to consider life A.B. (After Brady) seriously. The sooner they make a future contingency plan, the better.
