The surest way to make sure a controversy doesn’t go away is to take actions that bring more attention to it.
All season long, the NFL has suffered through justified scrutiny of its officiating. To combat it, the league hasn’t added a press-box judge or increased training for its officials, who aren’t year-round employees.
It has started fining its critics. Rams linebacker Clay Matthews, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Lions safety Tracy Walker are each $12,500 lighter in the wallet after publicly slamming the men in stripes.
Matthews, who was flagged often last season when the league took a stand against roughing the quarterback, was the most vocal. His tweet citing the officials’ “inability to make the accurate and correct calls” got the attention of Roger Goodell’s minions, along with his claim that the NFL’s head of officiating, Al Riveron, “continues to blindly side with his refs and the current status quo.”
If the NFL wants to avoid a cacophony of criticism, it would be better served addressing the problem that simply punishing those who bring attention to it. But, as usual, Goodell and his crew have fumbled the opportunity.
It’s reminiscent of Goodell’s seemingly random handling of domestic violence cases. He originally handed Ray Rice a two-game suspension in 2014 until a videotape surfaced of Rice slugging his then-fiancee (now his wife) in an elevator.
On-field penalties are a less dangerous matter, but the league has been inconsistent and behind the curve, as well.
The problem was magnified when officials missed a blatant pass-interference call against the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman against Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis at a key moment in January’s NFC championship game. After originally burying its head in the sand, the league’s competition committee grudgingly granted coaches a challenge on interference calls or no-calls.
The effect has been miniscule. Only one of 28 challenges has been upheld this season, meaning coaches simply don’t bother anymore, even in obvious situations.
Those aren’t the only problems. Last Monday night, Detroit’s Trey Flowers was twice called for illegal hands to the face on Green Bay’s final game-winning drive, the second of which the league admitted was wrong.
This past Sunday, the Houston Texans were livid when officials ruled Deshaun Watson was in a defender’s grasp while throwing an apparent touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins that was negated.
Officiating any sport at any level is hard, and multiple penalties could be called on every play. And although a majority of the calls are shown to be correct, the presence of former officials as TV analysts only magnifies the scrutiny on the zebras.
But longtime NFL writer Rick Gosselin noted recently that NFL games are averaging about penalties for 125 yards a game this season, up from about a dozen flags for 97 yards a decade ago. “The more the flags, the worse the game,” he added.
Play is sloppier because teams practice less than they used to, thanks to the most recent collective bargaining agreement. Fundamentals have been sacrificed.
Still, a $10 billion corporation like the NFL should get things right. That’s what replay and officials training is for.
When mistakes are made—and too many are happening—the league should own up to them rather than fining the critics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.