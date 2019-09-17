No, quarterback isn’t the only important position in football. It just seems that way sometimes.
Quarterbacks take up less than 5 percent of many teams’ roster spots, but (unless your team employs Antonio Brown) they sometimes get 95 percent of the attention—especially in times of injury or struggles.
And boy, is that the case at the moment.
On Sunday, two future Hall of Famers went down with significant injuries: to Ben Roethlisberger’s elbow and Drew Brees’ thumb. Surgery will end Roethlisberger’s season (and possibly his career), while the New Orleans Saints may be optimistic in thinking Brees’ torn ligament will heal quickly enough so he can return in six weeks.
Those boo-boos came a week after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ prize free agent signee, Nick Foles, broke his collarbone, and New York Jets starter Sam Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis. (Darnold’s backup, Trevor Siemien, was also hurt in Monday night’s loss to Cleveland).
Throw in the unexpected training camp retirement of the Colts’ injury-plagued Andrew Luck, and that’s five teams without their expected starters after just two weeks of a grueling 16-game season.
Then on Tuesday the New York Giants benched longtime starter Eli Manning in favor of rookie Daniel Jones. The Carolina Panthers are reportedly concerned about Cam Newton’s surgically repaired shoulder and ankle injury after two weeks without a touchdown pass. And because journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick is the starter during the Miami Dolphins’ unapologetic tanking process, a quarterback change there is inevitable.
The effect: A short list of Super Bowl contenders has been trimmed even more.
You probably won’t be surprised to see that the Steelers, Jets, Panthers, Giants, Dolphins and Jaguars are all 0–2. Most of those teams weren’t considered serious contenders anyway, but a couple of them were. According to Las Vegas oddsmakers, Sunday’s injuries dropped the Saints’ Super Bowl chances from 9–1 to 20–1 and Pittsburgh’s from 28–1 to 66–1.
New Orleans is likely best equipped to weather this storm, given that Brees is expected back before Thanksgiving and they have a decent backup in Teddy Bridgewater, along with offensive playmakers Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas. And the Saints play in a so-so division.
Still, they failed to score an touchdown touchdown for the first time since 2016 in Sunday’s 27–9 loss to the L.A. Rams, and Bridgewater has been a backup since suffering a catastrophic knee injury with Minnesota in 2015 that cost him nearly two full seasons.
The early-season rash of quarterback injuries and illnesses makes it all the more remarkable that Tom Brady is still going strong at age 42 and that Brees, Manning, Philip Rivers and Roethlisberger, among others, have stayed productive into their mid- to late 30s.
The moral of the story seems to be that there’s no better investment than a good backup quarterback. Which makes it all the more notable and curious than Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed.
