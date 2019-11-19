Just as an earthquake in Taiwan can cause a tsunami in California, events outside the NFL sometimes have a profound effect on the league.
In the time between Myles Garrett’s frightening clubbing of Pittsburgh’s Mason Rudolph with his own helmet on Thursday night and Lamar Jackson’s latest heroics Sunday, several of the league’s worst teams got some bad news.
A catastrophic hip injury brought not only excruciating pain to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but forced teams with high picks in next spring’s draft to reevaluate their plans.
Tagovailoa entered the season as a possible No. 1 overall pick in 2020, but the dislocated hip he suffered against Mississippi State—combined with recent ankle surgery—almost certainly scuttles that eventuality.
The Alabama medical staff predicted a full recovery for Tagovailoa, but that’s what they’re supposed to say. In truth, no one can be certain when and if Tagovailoa will regain his range of motion and speed after suffering an injury normally seen in high-speed car crashes.
Everyone wishes Tagovailoa well, but NFL teams with bad records and poor quarterback play like Cincinnati, Miami, Denver (and perhaps Washington) are likely to be wary of drafting him in the top 10.
A Yahoo.com column postulated Tuesday that the injury could cost Tagovailoa $25 million in contract and signing bonus if he drops to the end of the first round, which seems a best-case scenario since he won’t be able to work out for teams before the draft. There’s even been speculation that he could forgo the 2020 draft in hopes of rehabbing and becoming a top-five pick in 2021.
There are other options for teams that need quarterback help. LSU’s Joe Burrow, the new Heisman Trophy favorite, has central casting size and arm strength. So does Oregon’s Justin Herbert. Jalen Hurts, the man whose job Tagovailoa took at Alabama, has looked good at Oklahoma, where Lincoln Riley is a renowned QB whisperer.
That gives a few wretched teams hope, but it raises the stakes on taking a quarterback that high. History is littered with QBs taken high who didn’t pan out: Ryan Leaf, Tim Couch, David Carr, JaMarcus Russell, Heath Shuler. The more options a team has, the better the chance of hitting on a winner.
Assuming Washington decides to stick with rookie Dwayne Haskins—no sure thing, given his spotty performance and the need for a new coach—the team could benefit from a draft featuring fewer elite quarterbacks.
Washington is sure to get one of the first five picks (maybe even the first). A team that desperately needs a QB like Herbert (think Bears and Chargers) might have to pay more to move up and draft him.
And as usual, there’s a real chance that the ultimate winner in this whole mess could be the New England Patriots.
Despite rumors that he may leave after the season, Tom Brady is likely to stick around for at least one more year, if not several. The Patriots could draft Tagovailoa at the end of the first round and essentially give him a medical redshirt, as the Dallas Cowboys did when linebacker Jaylon Smith tore up his knee in his final game at Notre Dame.
That’s worked out well for Smith and the Cowboys. And if there’s anyone who can profit from a bad situation, it’s Bill Belichick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.