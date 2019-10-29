Well, that was a big letdown.
Everyone from Roger Goodell to the guy who sets the yellow first down line for TV broadcasts was expecting a flurry of deals before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. An influx of young general managers, combined with a plethora of mediocre teams with individual star players, set the table for a busy afternoon.
Instead, we got the equivalent of a Bengals/Dolphins matchup: nothing worth watching.
Tuesday’s biggest “deal” was actually a giveaway: the Los Angeles Rams sent injured cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth-round draft choice to Miami in exchange for an undisclosed pick. It’ll be a stunner if that choice isn’t a seventh-rounder; the Rams simply wanted to unload the 33-year-old Talib’s salary after acquiring Jalen Ramsey last week, and the tanking Dolphins are hoarding future picks.
Aside from inertia, the only real news of the day was Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams admitting defeat and reporting to Washington, which set an unreachable asking price for inquiring teams like Cleveland and New England. Reports said Bruce Allen was asking for at least a first-round pick and maybe more, likely knowing that no one would bite.
Like Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, Williams lost his holdout gamble and reported minutes before the deadline so that he can get credit for playing this season and inch closer to free agency in the winter of 2020–21.
Otherwise, desirable stars stayed put on bad teams.
The 0–8 Bengals kept receiver A.J. Green. The 1–6 Jets held on to Jamal Adams, Le’Veon Bell and Robby Anderson, a day after sending Leonard Williams to the other dressing room at MetLife Stadium. (“There was no fire sale,” Jets GM Joe Douglas said.)
The 2–5 Giants welcomed Williams but declined to trade Nate Solder, the next-best available left tackle after Williams. The 2–5 Cleveland Browns kept young Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward.
Most of this year’s big trades came well in advance of the deadline: Jadaveon Clowney to Seattle, Mohamed Sanu to the Patriots, Ramsey to the Rams, Emmanuel Sanders to the 49ers, Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers, Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the Texans.
In a season with a wider gap between the haves and have-nots than in any year in recent memories—and when tanking has become an almost accepted approach—lots of juicy trades seemed likely.
The Kansas City Chiefs need to upgrade a 23rd-ranked defense that requires Patrick Mahomes to be brilliant every week when he’s healthy. After trading away Clowney, the Texans likely just lost former NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. And the Eagles’ porous, injury-riddled secondary desperately needed an upgrade.
But many of the other best teams apparently don’t feel as if they need to tinker to contend--at least not at the market’s asking price.
If the New Orleans Saints can lose Drew Brees for six weeks and still be 7–1; if the Indianapolis Colts go 5–2 after Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement; and if the Carolina Panthers can stay afloat with Kyle Allen as Cam Newton rehabs, maybe they have a point.
We’ll see if standing pat works. But should have been been the most interesting Tuesday of the season turned into a yawner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.