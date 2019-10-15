Unlike the NBA and Major League Baseball, the NFL’s annual trade deadline has usually come with all the excitement and anticipation of Arbor Day.
That’s changing, though.
As the stratification between haves and have-nots intensifies, NFL squads have embraced the rebuilding “process” that has worked to varying degrees for baseball’s Houston Astros and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers. Call it tanking if you want, but it makes little sense to pursue a title with an aging, expensive roster full of holes.
The Miami Dolphins are this year’s Exhibit A, having already jettisoned arguably their three best players (tackle Laremy Tunsill, receiver Kenny Stills and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick) in exchange for a slew of future high draft picks. With this year’s trade deadline of Oct. 29 fast approaching, expect others to throw in the towel as well.
Here’s a quick look at potential sellers, in alphabetical order:
ARIZONA
Despite an encouraging start, the Cardinals aren’t ready to contend yet with a rookie quarterback (Kyler Murray) and coach (Kliff Kinsgbury). Patrick Peterson returns this week from his six-game suspension, and everyone could use a top cornerback--especially the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, whose secondaries have been ravaged by injuries.
ATLANTA
At 1–5, the Falcons have been arguably this season’s biggest disappointment. Edge rusher Vic Beasley is a pending free agent whose sack totals have declined since leading the league with 15.5 in 2016, but he still could add some juice to a struggling defense like the Chiefs’. Tight end Austin Hooper could also fetch a decent return.
CINCINNATI
When healthy, A.J. Green is one of the NFL’s best receivers. He hasn’t played yet this season because of an ankle injury, but he should return before the deadline and could help a team that needs a playmaker like Seattle or Buffalo. The 0–6 Bengals also could shop defensive linemen Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap (with plenty of potential takers) if they want to go into full rebuilding mode.
DENVER
Even after their shutout of Tennessee, the 2–4 Broncos aren’t going anywhere. Cornerback Chris Harris and receiver Emmanuel Sanders could bring several future picks.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Melvin Gordon’s holdout backfired; he didn’t get a raise and may not even be the team’s best running back. Still, he’s a productive player with two years left on a modest contract, so the crosstown Rams could be interested if Todd Gurley is slowed.
NEW YORK JETS
Leonard Williams is a disruptive force on the defensive line, but can the Jets afford to keep him as his contract expires? He’d upgrade anyone’s line, especially the Chiefs’.
WASHINGTON
Unless Bruce Allen has a brilliant plan to wait out the highest offer, this 1–5 (lucky not to be 0–6) team’s stubborn refusal to trade holdout tackle Trent Williams is mind-boggling. Williams reportedly has vowed never to play in D.C. again, and this team needs lots of help. Several teams (including the Ravens and Panthers) could use an upgrade on the blind side.
Washington also needs to decide (now) if it can re-sign Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff after the season. If not, he would fetch a nice return as well.
