DeAndre Hopkins probably took things too far when he said that his boss at the time, former Houston Texans owner Robert McNair, made him feel “like a slave” with his comments about NFL players and the national anthem.
McNair, who died last fall, reportedly told his fellow owners in a 2017 meeting that the anthem brouhaha that it felt like “inmates running the prison.”
Neither side’s language is particularly constructive. But it’s becoming clearer that, unlike their NBA brethren, NFL players can’t simply flex their muscles and control their destinies.
Just ask Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t been able to find a job since he started kneeling, despite a rash of quarterback injuries around the league that have given far less-accomplished players valuable roster spots.
Or Melvin Gordon, whose holdout from the Los Angeles Chargers lasted all of three weeks. Gordon essentially caved and reported, tail between legs, without getting the contract extension he was seeking. (On the bright side, he may have fresher legs for December’s playoff push.)
Le’Veon Bell is the closest thing we’ve seen to a conscientious objector who succeeded, but he had to sit out an entire season before his emancipation from Pittsburgh. He got paid (four years, $52.5 million), but it came from the winless Jets.
Bell’s former teammate, Antonio Brown, also seemed to get what he wanted when the Steelers and Oakland Raiders both tired of his off-field shenanigans and he finagled his way onto the roster of the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. But then Brown’s allegedly criminal past caught up to him and even Bill Belichick decided he wasn’t worth the hassle. Instead of Anthony Davis (nicknamed AD), AB became persona non grata.
Laremy Tunsill, Kenny Stills and Minkah Fitzpatrick all escaped the Miami Dolphins’ sinking ship, but the teams they joined (Tunsill and Stills in Houston, Fitzpatrick in Pittsburgh) don’t exactly look like title contenders. And the draft haul Miami received in return looks like a pretty good deal.
Which brings us to Trent Williams and Jalen Ramsey, the last holdouts. They play prime positions and logically should have leverage, but their respective teams aren’t in a hurry to trade them.
Ramsey keeps making excuses not to practice with the Jaguars, who are 1-2 with him in the lineup and 1-0 without him.
Williams gave his body and soul to a dysfunctional franchise in Washington for nine seasons before deciding the handsome compensation wasn’t worth it anymore. Williams’ beef with Daniel Snyder’s team isn’t all about money; he reportedly has significant issues with the way the medical staff handled a growth on his head. Unlike Jacksonville, Washington’s season is imploding, and mass changes are coming sooner than later.
The odds are that Williams and Ramsey will have new homes before the Oct. 29 trade deadline, and they’ll be happier for it. But by then, each will have lost millions of dollars—and leverage in calling their own shots.
