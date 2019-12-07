ASHBURN—Sane venue, familiar result. Jared Cole ran for three touchdowns Saturday as Stone Bridge ended North Stafford’s season for the second straight year in the Class 5 football semifinals, 44–15.

Stone Bridge (12-1) will face Maury in next Saturday’s state final in Hampton. Jamir Boyd hit Javon Swinton with two TD passes for the Wolverines (9-5).

