Former North Stafford and Virginia Tech kicker Joey Slye signed a free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.
Slye, 23, will compete with veteran Graham Gano for the Panthers’ kicking job. He was briefly signed by the New York Giants in April, but released a week later. Last spring, Slye attended tryout camps with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was not signed by either team.
Slye kicked at Virginia Tech from 2014–17, setting school records for career points (403) and field goals (78). He was a 2016 semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s top kicker, and was named first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference that year by the league’s coaches.
Slye is the second local player in Carolina’s training camp. Wide receiver Torrey Smith, a Stafford High School graduate, is beginning his second season with the Panthers, but is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he recovers from a knee injury.