North Stafford High School graduate Joey Slye won the Carolina Panthers' kicking job Friday when the team placed incumbent Graham Gano on the injured reserve list.

Slye, who signed with the Panthers as a free agent this summer, made 7 of 8 field goal attempts during the preseason. He converted three kicks of 50 yards or more, including a 59-yarder in Thursday's preseason finale against Pittsburgh.

Gano did not kick in the preseason after aggravating an injury to his plant leg that sidelined him for the final four games of the 2018 season. Because he was not listed on the Panthers' 53-man roster before being placed on IR, he is ineligible to return this season.

Slye is the the leading scorer in Virginia Tech history. The Panthers open their season Sept. 8 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

