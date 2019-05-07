Former North Stafford and Virginia Tech kicker Joey Slye signed a free-agent contract with the New York Giants on Monday.
Slye, the Hokies’ all-time leading scorer, attended the Giants’ rookie min-camp last weekend and impressed coaches enough to be offered a contract. He will face a tough challenge to unseat Pro Bowl incumbent Aldrich Rosas, who converted 32 of 33 field goal attempts last season.
Slye kicked at Virginia Tech from 2014–17, setting school records for career points (403) and field goals (78). He was a 2016 semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s top kicker and was named first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference that year by the league’s coaches.
Last spring, Slye attended tryout camps with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was not signed.