The Northern Virginia Gun Club Youth Shotgun Shooting Team from King George County participated in the eight week 2019 Virginia Youth Trapshooting League.
At the Virginia AIM Championship, Kendall Rhodes, Jordan Stevens, John Parker, Paul Sevier and Jack Parker, squadded as Junior Gold Team 9, won second place for Junior Gold AIM Championship Teams with a total of 919/1000 targets.
Jordan Stephens won first place Junior; John Parker won second place Junior; Kendall Rhodes won Lady Champion. Jack Parker shot his first two 25/25 rounds. Kendall Rhodes was honored by having the Junior AIM Championship 200 singles targets event named for her this year as a result of her winning the event in 2018.
At the Fairfax Rod and Gun Club Trap Shooting Event, Kendall Rhodes won High Lady and John Parker won High Junior.
The team is pictured at Winchester, left to right: coach Joe Primerano, Jack Parker, coach James Dooley, Jordan Stevens, Jordan Wilson, Kendall Rhodes, John Parker, Paul Sevier and coach Jon Yagla.