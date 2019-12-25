Jan. 11: Salt Water Sportsman National Seminar Series. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. event. Mary T. Christian Auditorium, Thomas Nelson Community College, Hampton. Topics include inshore, nearshore and offshore fishing, all saltwater and all related to the region. $55 entry includes subscription to Salt Water Sportsman, assorted gifts, door prizes and after event party at Bass Pro Shops. For tickets, call 800/448-7360, or register at nationalseminarseries.com.

Jan. 25: Fishing Flea Market, 8 a.m.–3 p.m., Fredericksburg Eagles Club, 21 Cool Springs Road. Admission $3 with children under 12 free. 10x12-foot table space is $35 and includes two 6-foot tables. For information, contact David Limerick 540/287-0731 or dwl629@gmail.com. Make checks payable to FOE 4123 and mail to Limerick at 7238 Macedonia Road, Woodford VA 22580 All proceeds benefit Some Gave All Foundation for veterans.

Feb. 2–10: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg. More than 1,100 outfitters and exhibitors, 3D Bowhunter Challenge, Dock Dogs competitions, celebrity appearances, 200-plus seminars, wild game cooking demonstrations, kids activities, NRA Country concert and more. See greatamericanoutdoorshow.org for tickets and schedules.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments