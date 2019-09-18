Sept. 19-21: Beginning Forest Landowners’ Retreat. New Kent Forestry Center, Providence Forge. Topics include forest stewardship planning, pine management, timber sales, wildlife management, tree identification and more.Registration, including materials, meals and Friday and Saturday lodging, is $95 per person or $170 per couple. Register online or download a mail-in brochure at.forestup date.frec.vt.edu. Deadline Sept. 6. Call or email Jennifer Gagnon at 540/231-6391 or jgagnon@vt.edu for more details.

Sept. 28-29: Novice Hunter Workshop. Widewater State Park, Stafford. For novices age 18 and older. Two-day supplement to basic hunter education course with actual field experience, including two days of mentored shotgun hunting Dec. 5 and 12. Interested novices must mail by Aug. 31 a completed application (available at vasp.fun/novice-hunter) with a $5 processing fee to: ATTN: Joanna Sandly, 101 Widewater State Park Rd., Stafford, VA 22554. Selected participants will be notified by Sept. 8. A final $45 payment covers cost of the workshop and Virginia State Park hunting permit. For more details, call 540/288-1400.

Sept. 28-29: Virginia free fishing days. Fish free in public freshwaters around the state without having to buy a fishing license. All other fishing regulations apply.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments