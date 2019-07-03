July 12: Night catfishing at Motts Reservoir begins. Fish from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Boats must meet lighting standards for night fishing. Prices range from $3 to $8. Bait is available. Additional night fishing dates are Aug. 16 and 30 and Sept. 13.

Aug. 9-11: Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show, Richmond raceway Complex. Daily seminars. Virginia Deer Classic contest and Virginia State Turkey Calling Contest. More than 175 exhibitor booths. Free parking. $10 admission (cash only). 16 and under free. Sunday only: Active military & first responders get in free. For full schedules and entry details, see sportsmanshow.com.

Sept. 6: Fredericksburg Ducks Unlimited 49th annual Crab & Beef Feast. Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. All-you-can-eat crabs, raffles, on-site beer truck, open bar with local spirits, live music, beef tenderloin dinner and live auction. Tickets available at fredericksburgdu.org or the Made in Virginia Store, 920 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments