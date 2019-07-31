Aug. 16: Night catfishing at Motts Reservoir begins. Fish from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Boats must meet lighting standards for night fishing. Prices range from $3-$8. Bait is available. Additional night fishing dates are Aug. 30 and Sept. 13.
Aug. 9-11: Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show, Richmond Raceway Complex. Daily seminars. Virginia Deer Classic contest and Virginia State Turkey Calling Contest. More than 175 exhibitor booths. Free parking. $10 admission (cash only). Kids 16 and under free. Sunday only: Active military & first responders get in free. For full schedules and entry details, see sportsmanshow.com.
Aug. 17: NWTF Gray Ghost Gobblers annual banquet. 5 p.m., Fauquier Fairgrounds 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. Food/drinks included, live entertainment. Limited tickets. To order, call 703/850-6100 or go to events.nwtf.org/460380-2019/tickets.
Sept. 6: Fredericksburg Ducks Unlimited 49th annual Crab & Beef Feast. Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. All-you-can-eat crabs, raffles, on-site beer truck, open bar with local spirits, live music, beef tenderloin dinner and live auction. Air-conditioned indoor seating. Sponsorship packages available. Tickets available at fredericksburgdu.org or the Made in Virginia Store, 920 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg.
Sept. 14: Buddy Fines Memorial Bass Tournament. Rappahannock River, Hick’s Landing. Fishing from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a social to follow with food and drink. Entry fee is $100 per team. First place receives $1,000 with a 20-boat minimum. For more details, contact warecreekrd@yahoo.com or call Sam Musselman at 540-907-1466 or Shawn Tate at 540-295-3771.