Aug. 30: Night catfishing at Motts Reservoir. Fish from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Boats must meet lighting standards for night fishing. Prices range from $3 to $8. Bait is available. Additional night fishing Sept. 13.
Sept. 6: Fredericksburg Ducks Unlimited 49th annual Crab & Beef Feast. Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. All-you-can-eat crabs, raffles, on-site beer truck, open bar with local spirits, live music, beef tenderloin dinner and live auction. Tickets available online at fredericksburgdu.org or the Made in Virginia Store, 920 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg.
Sept. 14: Buddy Fines Memorial Bass Tournament. Rappahannock River, Hick’s Landing. Fishing from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a social to follow with food and drink. Entry fee is $100 per team. First place receives $1,000 with a 20-boat minimum. For more details, contact warecreekrd@yahoo.com or call Sam Musselman at 540-907-1466 or Shawn Tate at 540-295-3771.
Sept. 19-21: Beginning Forest Landowners’ Retreat. New Kent Forestry Center, Providence Forge. Topics include forest stewardship planning, pine management, timber sales, wildlife management, tree identification and more. Includes tour of working properties. Registration, including materials, meals and Friday and Saturday lodging, is $95 per person or $170 per couple. Register online or download a mail-in brochure at.forestupdate.frec.vt.edu. Deadline Sept. 6. Call or email Jennifer Gagnon at 540/231-6391 or jgagnon@vt.edu for more details.
Sept. 28-29: Novice Hunter Workshop. Widewater State Park, Stafford. For novices age 18 and older. Two-day supplement to basic hunter education course with actual field experience, including two days of mentored shotgun hunting Dec. 5 and 12. Interested novices must mail by Aug. 31 a completed application (available at vasp.fun/novice-hunter) with a $5 processing fee to: ATTN: Joanna Sandly, 101 Widewater State Park Rd., Stafford, VA 22554. Selected participants will be notified by Sept. 8. A final $45 payment covers cost of the workshop and Virginia State Park hunting permit. For more details, call 540/288-1400.