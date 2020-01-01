Jan. 11: Salt Water Sportsman National Seminar Series. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Mary T. Christian Auditorium, Thomas Nelson Community College, Hampton, Va. Topics include inshore, nearshore and offshore fishing, all saltwater and all related to the region. $55 entry includes subscription to Salt Water Sportsman and after event party at Bass Pro Shops. For tickets, call 800/448-7360, or register on-line at nationalseminarseries.com.

Jan. 25: Fishing Flea Market, Fredericksburg Eagles Club, 21 Cool Springs Rd. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission $3 with children under 12 free. 10x12-foot table space is $35. Additional tables $15. For information, contact David Limerick 540/287- 0731 or dwl629@gmail.com. Make checks payable to FOE 4123 and mail to Limerick at 7238 Macedonia Rd., Woodford VA 22580 All proceeds benefit Some Gave All Foundation for veterans.

Feb. 2-10: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, Pa. More than 1,100 outfitters and exhibitors, 3D Bowhunter Challenge, Dock Dogs competitions, 200-plus seminars. Events change daily. See greatamericanoutdoorshow.org for tickets and schedules.

