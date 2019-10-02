Oct. 5–Nov. 15: Early archery season statewide.

Oct. 12–13: Youth and Apprentice Fall Turkey Hunting Weekend Season. Open statewide in counties, cities, and areas with a fall turkey season.

Oct. 12: Trapping Workshop sponsored by Virginia Trapper’s Association. 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Meherrin Volunteer Fire Department, 64 Moores Ordinary Road, Meherrin. Certified instructors teach basic skills including types of traps, trap selection, and hands on demonstrations of different sets and techniques (including coyote trapping). Register by Oct. 6 by calling 434/392-9645 to register. No walk-ins. Free. Lunch available.

Nov. 2–15: Early muzzleloader season for deer.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments