June 7-9: Free Fishing Days in Virginia. No fishing license required for rod and reel fishing in freshwater or saltwater, on these days.
June 8: Motts Run Reservoir annual Kids Fishing Derby. Ages 4-16 years Fishing, boat rental, games, door prizes every hour, vendors, hiking, picnicking. Free. Registration begins 7:30 a.m.
June 8: NWTF Rappahannock Spurs annual hunting heritage banquet. A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Dr, Fredericksburg. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Great food, bar, auctions and games. Limited tickets still available. Purchase online at https://events.nwtf.org/461470-2019 or call 540/379-1965.
June 14: Night catfishing at Motts Reservoir begins. Fish from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Boats must meet lighting standards for night fishing. Prices range from $3 to $8. Bait is available. Additional night fishing dates are June 28, July 12, 26, Aug. 16, 30 and Sept. 13.