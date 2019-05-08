May 30: Meeting of the Board of Game and Inland Fisheries. 9 a.m. 7870 Villa Park Dr., Suite 400, Henrico.
June 7-9: Free Fishing Days in Virginia. No fishing license required for rod and reel fishing in freshwater or saltwater, on these days.
FISHING TOURNAMENTS
May 31-Aug. 23: High Point Marina’s 25th season of Friday night tournaments. Every Friday night (except July 5), 6:30-9:30 p.m.. Entry fee: $40 per two-man team, 100 percent payback. Top 50 teams return for a season-ending tournament Sept. 28. Information: 540/895-5249 or highpointmarina.com.