Aug. 16: Night catfishing at Motts Reservoir begins. Fish from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Boats must meet lighting standards for night fishing. Prices range from $3 to $8. Bait is available. Additional night fishing dates are Aug. 30 and Sept. 13.
Aug. 9-11: Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show, Richmond raceway Complex. Daily seminars. Virginia Deer Classic contest and Virginia State Turkey Calling Contest. More than 175 exhibitor booths. Free parking. $10 admission (cash only). Kids 16 and under free. Sunday only: Active military and first responders get in free. For full schedules and entry details, see sportsmanshow.com.
Aug. 17: NWTF Gray Ghost Gobblers annual banquet. 5 p.m., Fauquier Fairgrounds 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. Food/drinks included, live entertainment, live and silent auctions. Limited tickets. To order, call 703/850-6100 or go to events.nwtf.org/460380-2019/tickets.
Sept. 6: Fredericksburg Ducks Unlimited 49th annual Crab & Beef Feast. Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. All-you-can-eat crabs, raffles, on-site beer truck, open bar with local spirits, live music, beef tenderloin dinner and live auction. Tickets available online at fredericksburgdu.org or the Made in Virginia Store, 920 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg.
Sept. 14: Buddy Fines Memorial Bass Tournament. Rappahannock River, Hick’s Landing. Fishing from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a social to follow with food and drink. Entry fee is $100 per team. First place receives $1,000 with a 20-boat minimum. For more details, contact warecreekrd@yahoo.com or call Sam Musselman at 540/907-1466 or Shawn Tate at 540-295-3771.