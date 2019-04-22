The Spotsylvania Parks and Recreation Department would like to congratulate the 2018 Parks and Recreation award winners. The recipients of the 2018 memorial awards are, pictured from left to right, soccer player Alex Montgomery with the Brian Fairbanks Award, basketball coach Terrell Scott with the Charles Pickett Award, baseball player Chase Rose with the Justin Cook Award, football coach Glenn Moore with the Embrey, Graves and Ludlam Award, soccer coach Melissa Kurth with the Andy Drikas Award, and cheerleading coach Ariela James with the Embrey, Graves and Ludlam Award. Baseball coach Steve Ravinskas, not pictured, received the Linwood Swann Award.