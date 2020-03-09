Spotsylvania Parks and Recreation minor league Celtics

The Celtics are the Spotsylvania Parks and Recreation minor league undefeated champions at 11-0. They are (front row) Joseph Hunter Jr., Jackson Sepulveda, Jermaine Vincente, Quincey Hull, Idan Shook, (back row) Logan Carter, Derrick Lackey Jr., Nathaniel Caesar, Brian Nunez and Owynn Gattis. They are coached by Josh Shook and Jeffrey Gattis.

The Celtics are the Spotsylvania Parks and Recreation minor league undefeated champions at 11-0. They beat the Bombers, who were also undefeated, by a score of 28-14 to win the championship.

