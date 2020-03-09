The Celtics are the Spotsylvania Parks and Recreation minor league undefeated champions at 11-0. They beat the Bombers, who were also undefeated, by a score of 28-14 to win the championship.
The Celtics are (front row) Joseph Hunter Jr., Jackson Sepulveda, Jermaine Vincente, Quincey Hull, Idan Shook, (back row) Logan Carter, Derrick Lackey Jr., Nathaniel Caesar, Brian Nunez and Owynn Gattis. They are coached by Josh Shook and Jeffrey Gattis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.