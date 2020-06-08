DAESEAN HAMILTON

Mountain View WR

He set a school record for career receptions (214) and now plays for the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

NANA ASIEDU

North Stafford OL/DL

An abnormal heartbeat discovered during a physical exam ended his college career before it started.

YETUR GROSS-MATOS

Chancellor DE

A two-time all-Big Ten selection, he was a second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2020.

DEVYN FORD

North Stafford RB

He rushed for 294 yards as a true freshman in 2019, including an 81-yard TD on his second college carry.

BRANDON SMITH

Louisa LB

After making 14 tackles as a true freshman in 2019, he’s projected to start at outside linebacker this fall.

WILL KNUTSSON

Fredericksburg OL

He transferred from Riverbend to McDonogh School in Maryland and has yet to play for the Lions in two seasons.

