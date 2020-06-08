DAESEAN HAMILTON
Mountain View WR
He set a school record for career receptions (214) and now plays for the NFL’s Denver Broncos.
NANA ASIEDU
North Stafford OL/DL
An abnormal heartbeat discovered during a physical exam ended his college career before it started.
YETUR GROSS-MATOS
Chancellor DE
A two-time all-Big Ten selection, he was a second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2020.
DEVYN FORD
North Stafford RB
He rushed for 294 yards as a true freshman in 2019, including an 81-yard TD on his second college carry.
BRANDON SMITH
Louisa LB
After making 14 tackles as a true freshman in 2019, he’s projected to start at outside linebacker this fall.
WILL KNUTSSON
Fredericksburg OL
He transferred from Riverbend to McDonogh School in Maryland and has yet to play for the Lions in two seasons.
