Three Fredericksburg-area youths competed in Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit & Run Team Championship at Nationals Park on June 23.
Dominic Turner of Locust Grove (bottom left) won the 11–12 age group baseball division while Jyneece Conway of Spotsylvania (left) came in third in the 13–14 softball division and Zachary Horn of Fredericksburg (botom middle) came in third in the 13–14 baseball division.
Meanwhile on June 23 in the Philadelphia area, two area players (bottom right) competed in MLB’s Mid-Atlantic regional Junior Home Run Derby. Maddux Jackman of Spotsylvania (left), who won the 11–12 age group at Sunshine Ballpark, hit three home runs. Daniel Lombardo of Stafford (right), who won the 13–14 division in Fredericksburg logged four HRs in the Mid-Atlantic Junior derby.