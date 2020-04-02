It’s become an expected sight for Owen Reilly.
The Courtland senior baseball standout would ride down Smith Station Road in Spotsylvania County and spot teammate Addie Burrow and his father hitting or throwing in an effort to continue improving.
Burrow hasn’t stopped putting in work.
However, he may not take the field again until next spring when he’s a member of the University of Virginia baseball team.
Burrow signed a national letter of intent with the Cavaliers in November. He was aiming for one final run with the Cougars before heading to Charlottesville in August.
But because of the coronavirus pandemic, Burrow and nine other Courtland seniors have likely seen their high school careers prematurely come to an end.
The Cougars had participated in one scrimmage—a win over Culpeper—before they received word that the spring sports season was suspended.
The Virginia High School League left open the possibility of a summer tournament, but those hopes were dampened when Governor Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order until June 10.
“Everybody’s been kind of upset about the news,” Burrow said. “Everybody was so excited for the season. We’ve been handling it decently. Even the ones that aren’t playing past high school are still training and working out just in case we get that summer tournament.”
Burrow was also invited to play with the Niagara Power in the New York Collegiate Baseball League this summer, but that’s in jeopardy, too.
After putting on muscle since last season he’s talked to four professional scouts. He said it is “borderline” if he’ll be selected in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft scheduled for June.
Burrow’s set to enroll in Virginia in August.
He said more than himself, he feels for Courtland’s seniors that aren’t moving on to the next level.
“I just say to them that we’ve enjoyed every moment we had together and to work hard at life and try to make the best out of whatever situation they put themselves in,” Burrow said.
Reilly has committed to Charleston (W.Va.) and Courtland pitcher/first baseman Ty Lowe will play for the University of Mary Washington.
But for many Courtland seniors, the scrimmage against the Blue Devils likely was the last time they’ll suit up.
Head coach Tim Acors was anticipating a breakthrough season for his squad.
The Cougars finished 13–9 last season and advanced to the Battlefield District championship game and the Region 4B semifinals.
Their season ended with a 6–1 loss to state semifinalist Hanover.
But with so many returnees and the addition of Massaponax transfer Jacob VanBenschoten to the middle infield, the Cougars believed they were poised to contend for district and region crowns.
Courtland had planned to test itself with the addition of Class 3 state champion Fluvanna to the regular season schedule.
“This is as special a group we’ve had in quite some time,” Acors said. “That’s not just based on talent. At Courtland, we’ve always had special kids, but this group has something a little bit different about them.”
Burrow and his teammates are a bit disheartened that what they worked on in the offseason won’t show against district rivals.
Burrow was named second-team All-Area last spring after he batted .338 with one home run, 13 RBIs and went 14 for 14 on stolen base attempts.
He was planning to be even more aggressive on the bases this season and looked to challenge former standout Shawn Stocking’s school record of 30 steals.
Burrow started and ended 2019 strong but had a lull in the middle of the season at the plate. Acors believed a more consistent performance was coming and his full array of skills would be on display.
“I was looking forward to seeing how all the work he put in showed from a consistency standpoint,” Acors said.
Reilly was entering his third year as a catcher for the Cougars and wanted to see how much his experience paid off.
The Cougars believed they’d be tested in the Battlefield by defending regular season and tournament champion Caroline, which is also senior-laden.
Acors said Eastern View and Chancellor were contenders, as well.
“This year our goal was to be undefeated and win everything up to until states,” Reilly said. “With the team we have, this would’ve been a great year to redeem ourselves.”
