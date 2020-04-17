Robert Moffett just can’t handle the weather lately. Rising temperatures offer the Colonial Forge shortstop a near-daily reminder of what’s missing from his life.
“When it’s warm outside, I’m used to playing baseball,” Moffett said. “I’m not used to staying inside and playing video games. I should be playing.”
This spring was supposed to hold plenty of shining moments for Moffett and his teammates. Following a run to the Class 6 state quarterfinals last season, the Eagles returned seven seniors who’ve signed to play college baseball, including Longwood-bound all-state outfielder Aiden Tierney.
Armed with a deep battery and bolstered by a strong junior class, Colonial Forge figured to be in contention for championships at every level of the postseason.
“I don’t see how much more talent you could get,” third-year head coach David Colangelo said.
In the Eagles’ lone scrimmage, they offered a glimmer of that talent, pounding out 19 runs on 16 hits against Douglas Freeman. Colonial Forge was preparing for its second exhibition when Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools for two weeks, a measure later extended through the end of the academic year.
When Colangelo told his 11-year-old son Chris that the season was probably over, he responded: “Does that mean I’ll never see Tierney play again?”
Tierney began his Eagles career on junior varsity, earning scant playing time as a freshman. Colangelo got the job the following spring and inserted Tierney into the starting lineup a few games into the season. He wound up leading the team in hitting and followed up his breakout campaign with a .431 average and 25 RBIs last season.
For Tierney, the Eagles’ lone Division-I signee, the fact that the current stoppage won’t be career ending comes as little consolation.
“There’s nothing that’s going to beat high school baseball,” Tierney said. “I just loved playing with this group of guys more than anything.”
To loosely quote Allen Iverson, what Tierney misses most isn’t games but rather practice.
“Having a long day of school and just going out there and hanging out with them and letting all the stress out,” he said. “I’m going to miss the bus rides, hanging out in the locker room. I’m going to miss all of it.”
The Eagles weren’t just talented—they were motivated, too. Colangelo recalls taking a headcount during one of the team’s early-morning workouts this past winter.
““It’s 5:50 a.m. and there’s 40-plus kids here,” he said. “We had to split them up—20 in the weight room and 20 in the gym and then swap.”
Colangelo texts his players—especially his seniors—often, encouraging them to stay focused. But it’s hard not to feel helpless sometimes. Recently, the coach sorted through photographs from last season while putting together a Twitter tribute for his seniors.
The images, taken roughly a year ago, were from a very different time.
“You’re looking at the pictures and you see their faces and their excitement, when they hit a tying home run,” he said. “Those are the memories that are gone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.