Last Thursday began much like any other workday for Ryan Mc- Broom.
The Courtland High School graduate arrived early at the Kansas City Royals’ spring training complex in Surprise, Ariz., lifted weights, ate breakfast and set about his daily routine in the batting cage.
Following top-hand flip drills, a round of short-distance batting practice and work on a Jugs machine dispensing 90-plus-mph fastballs, McBroom was summoned to an 11 a.m. team meeting with manager Mike Matheny.
The skipper’s announcement was brief but bewildering: spring training had been suspended because of concerns about the spreading novel coronavirus. Non-roster invitees were encouraged to go home, while members of the 40-man roster—like McBroom—could remain in camp if they so chose.
“We’re in limbo, basically,” McBroom said in a Sunday phone interview, describing a condition currently shared by athletes and their supporters at all levels.
“I’m hearing a ton of different things. They gave us the option to go home, but we can work out at the complex. There hasn’t been an announcement to send us home indefinitely, but I think that’s going to happen sometime soon.”
Major League Baseball’s decision didn’t exactly come as a surprise to McBroom. Throughout spring training, the Royals held meetings about the impending pandemic; in recent weeks, he said, the tenor of those meetings had grown more serious. Then on Wednesday night, he watched the NBA, NHL and MLS succumb one by one to coronavirus.
“I was like, ‘Man, we’re probably next,’ ” Mc-Broom said.
A nightmarish prelude to 2020 couldn’t be a bigger contrast to McBroom’s dreamlike conclusion to the 2019 season. Despite tearing up the International League with the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the New York Yankees’ AAA-affiliate, McBroom didn’t earn a call-up to the Bronx.
His opening came this past Aug. 31, when the Yankees traded him to the Royals in exchange for international signing bonus pool money and a player to be named.
“Sometimes I still don’t believe it actually happened because there were a lot of things that had to go into it,” he said. “I had to get traded. All the pieces had to fall into place, and they did. It was just a blessing.”
Three days later, McBroom was starting at first base when the Royals hosted the Detroit Tigers.
“I showed up to the locker room that day and didn’t know anyone, didn’t know one player on the team,” he recalled. “I saw my name was in the lineup when I walked into the clubhouse.
“Everybody treated me great, very welcoming. Coaching staff was great. Saw I was in the lineup playing first, my family was in town. First things first, I had to get a haircut—I had to look sharp when I was out there.”
McBroom will always remember his first big-league at-bat. On the mound for Detroit that night was Daniel Norris, a lefty he’d faced previously in spring training.
“I was familiar with how he was going to attack me,” McBroom said. “Sure enough, he threw a couple heaters in there and I got my first hit [a line-drive single to center] in my first at bat. That was a big weight off my shoulders.”
In 23 games with the Royals, McBroom batted .293 with five doubles and six RBIs. He picked up where he left off from an offensive standpoint this spring, batting .314 with three home runs through 15 Cactus League games.
Those numbers had McBroom, 27, positioned to become Kansas City’s opening day starter at first base, or at least part of a timeshare with veteran Ryan O’Hearn.
The question becomes: when?
“I’ve heard it all, from, we’re going to play until December at neutral sites in warmer-weather spots,” he said. “I’ve also heard we probably won’t start until the middle of June at the earliest. I really don’t know what’s going to happen.”
For now McBroom is still in Arizona, hunkered down in the rental house he shares with a pair of Kansas City teammates, both pitchers.
Without children, McBroom’s now-boundless time is his alone. He spends much of it reading, self-help books mostly. His current title is: “Own the Day, Own your Life,” which is kind of ironic considering a microscopic virus summarily deprived the sports world of any semblance of control.
“I think it kind of puts baseball on the back burner,” McBroom said. “Everybody misses sports in general, but you want to take care of yourself and make sure your family is safe as well.
“It’s way bigger than sports and I think that’s what people need to realize and stop slighting the matter.”
