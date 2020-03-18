Jami Wright was with her Southern Wesleyan teammates in Birmingham, Ala., last Thursday preparing for the Division II track and field national championships when the news kept trickling in.
The former North Stafford standout learned that various conferences across the nation were canceling basketball tournaments because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Wright (formerly Jami Lewis) became even more concerned when she heard the entire men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments were eliminated.
“We knew it was coming,” said Wright who was named Conference Carolinas female track and field athlete of the year in February. “We had the looming sense that it’s about to end.”
What ended was Wright’s indoor track and field season before she could compete in the 200 meters, 400 and 800 relay after qualifying for nationals in all three events.
She and her teammates packed up and headed back to South Carolina downtrodden.
However, they received a morale boost when the NCAA announced later that it was granting an extra year of eligibility for spring sports athletes.
Wright is one of many Fredericksburg area college seniors that are left to make a decision whether to accept the NCAA’s generosity or move on with their lives.
Wright, a youth ministry major who will graduate next month, said in a telephone interview she plans to return for a fifth year at Southern Wesleyan pending the feasibility of grad school.
“I already have a job after graduation set up at a church five minutes away from the school and they’re willing to work with me,” Wright said. “We’re just waiting on the logistics to see how it will work.”
Wright’s former North Stafford classmate, Naukym Morton, plans to return for a fifth season at Northeastern University.
The four-time Colonial Athletic Association champion sprinter said the decision was an easier one for him because his criminal justice program is designed for five years.
“A lot of us were hurting,” Morton said of his teammates reaction to the cancellation of this season. “When we found out we were getting another year, all the seniors were like, ‘We need to do this.’”
Morton said he’s now spending time in Boston training and preparing to “kill it” next spring. Morton will work at an internship at a bank during the fall and continue to train with the Huskies in the winter.
The NCAA hasn’t granted track and field athletes an additional indoor season as winter sports haven’t had a ruling.
Morton said the cancellation of his senior season was a downer so he’s thrilled to have the opportunity to compete again.
“I did not want to end my track career like that,” he said.
Massaponax graduate Spencer O’Neill is unsure if the Ivy League will allow fifth-year athletes despite the NCAA’s ruling, but he wouldn’t pursue the opportunity even if it was presented.
O’Neill was a standout high jumper at Yale before his career was abruptly ended when the Ivy League canceled sports for the remainder of the year last week.
O’Neill is content with his track and field career and is now solely focused on his future. He has a job opportunity in his computer science major in Japan but is wary of heading there this summer.
“I’m not necessarily hesitant to go after [the job] but I’m definitely a little nervous or anxious,” O’Neill said. “Everything’s been getting canceled or postponed. Down the road it might fall through depending on travel restrictions and that sort of thing.”
Division III athletes have also been awarded an extra year. Mary Washington assistant athletic director of communications Clint Often noted that the extra season not only applies to seniors, but will allow spring sports underclassmen a do-over of their current year, as well.
Often has partnered with Eagles’ athletic director Patrick Catullo in communicating information to UMW’s senior spring performers.
“I’m sure those kids’ heads are swimming as to whether they want to start life or say ‘Heck with it’ and come back for another year,” Often said.
Often said he doesn’t envision many issues with the extra season especially because there are no roster limits. He said the only concern the Eagles have is determining the years remaining for transfer athletes.
Wright said, for her, it’s worthwhile to continue running even as she begins her journey in youth ministry.
“I just love track so much that the hard work and the workouts don’t bother me,” she said. “I love pushing myself and being tired and exhausted because I know I worked hard. Not everyone enjoys that kind of pain and that kind of sacrifice, but I genuinely do.”
