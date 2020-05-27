Before he started picking up his groceries, Zac Foltz would field the occasional question while roving the aisles of a Caroline County Food Lion: “Coach, what kind of team are you going to have?”
Sometimes, Cavalier baseball fans would be more brazen, dropping by whenever they spotted Foltz cutting the outfield grass on his tractor. Not even church could be counted on as sanctuary from talk about what everyone around town figured would be a promising season on the diamond.
“I don’t frown upon that, because I love talking about our program and about our kids,” Foltz said.
And, for the first time since Foltz joined Caroline’s coaching staff 13 years ago, it was going to be his program—his kids.
For first-year head coaches like Foltz, this spring should have been the culmination of months spent preparing for an inaugural campaign. But before they could put their stamp on anything, the season itself was stamped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
After his debut helming of the Colonial Forge boys lacrosse team was delayed, Dan Dowd resolved to bolster his coaching credentials. He’s already participated in several online seminars this spring, including an offering from former University of Denver coach Jaime Munro called 3d Lacrosse.
“I’m trying to stay connected with these guys and learn how they do business,” Dowd said. “I don’t believe in making the same mistakes as those who went before.”
Randall Pierce’s arc toward becoming head coach of the Massaponax boys soccer team was two decades in the making. Pierce played forward on the uber-talented Panthers sides that twice reached the state tournament, including the championship game in 2001. Pierce’s former teammate, Marc Smith, recruited Pierce as an assistant coach several years ago, and he took the head job this spring.
“That’s one reason [former coach] Marc Smith brought me back; he said we had unfinished business,” Pierce said.
The Panthers, who won the Region 5D championship last season, were also eager for the opportunity to play on a sparkling artificial turf surface, installation of which finished just in time for the spring season. Massaponax’s spread-it-out, counter attacking style would have benefited greatly from the pitch change, Pierce said.
But, as the pandemic approached, players saw the writing on the wall.
“I remember the Thursday before spring break, some guys were like, ‘Well they’ve already cancelled school for Friday, why are we even having practice?’” Pierce said. “I said, ‘Look. We don’t know when we’re going to all get to be together again, so let’s make the most of it.’”
For the next two hours, the Panthers playing tic tac toe by sprinting and depositing pinnies inside a grid, followed by a frenetic knockout-style game with narrowly-set goals.
“It was a really fun practice,” Pierce recalled.
It was also their last.
