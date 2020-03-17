A phone notification awakened Nolan Monahan from a post-practice nap at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy last Wednesday.
It wouldn’t have been cause for alarm, except that several of his teammates–who had gathered at Monahan’s apartment during the school’s spring break—got the same message.
It was their coach, Sean Tedesco, bearing some bad news: the following weekend’s NCAA Division III swimming championships, like almost every other sporting event around the world, was being canceled because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“Our phones all went off at the same time,” Monahan said. “It was like, ‘This can’t be good.’ It was pretty brutal.”
Everyone, athlete or not, is being affected by the worldwide shutdown. But among area athletes, perhaps no one missed more of an opportunity than Monahan, a senior from Colonial Forge High School.
He was in top form, preparing for potentially the final meet of his career, with a legitimate chance to win NCAA titles in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke events in Greensboro, N.C. He was seeded third in the 100 and fourth in the 200 after finishing fifth and eighth, respectively, in those events at the 2019 NCAA meet.
“Nolan absolutely had a shot at winning at least one race at the NCAA meet, if not two,” Tedesco said, “as well as being a major factor in a relay or two. If I look back on my 19 years at this school, he and one other are probably the best swimmers to come through here.”
Although Monahan’s NCAA qualifying times were at least one second slower than the top seeds in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, he and Tedesco agreed that he was peaking in the week before his biggest meet. He had taken part in seven event wins (both breaststroke races, the 200 individual medley and four relays) at last month’s Metropolitan Athletic Conference championships, earning swimmer of the year honors.
“In practice, my teammates and I were hitting our goal times, and we were faster than our projected times,” said Monahan, who understands why the NCAA called off all winter and spring championships. “We were really confident that we could move up on the podium. We just wanted to get better, especially after we had such a great conference meet.”
If an NCAA title wasn’t motivation enough, Monahan had a sibling rivalry as incentive. Cullen Monahan chose track and field and finished third in the men’s 800-meter race for Christopher Newport at the 2018 NCAA Division III indoor championships. That bronze medal stood as the family standard that the younger brother had in his sights.
“My brother was third in nationals on the track, so my goal was to match that or top it,” Nolan Monahan said.
Now he won’t get that chance. The NCAA is considering awarding an extra year of eligibility to spring sports athletes whose seasons were canceled, and there’s even talk of some concessions for winter athletes as well, But Monahan is on track to graduate this spring and already has post-graduate plans to become a third engineer on a commercial ship.
Monahan arrived at Merchant Marine Academy in the fall of 2016 as a sprint freestyler who dabbled in breaststroke. Tedesco, a former breaststroke swimmer himself, saw potential in his newcomer to tackle arguably swimming’s toughest stroke.
“He has a great feel for the water. His body understands it,” Tedesco said. “And part two, the more important part, is that he’s extremely dedicated to training and extremely hard work in and out of the pool.”
Also qualifying for the NCAA Division III meet was James Monroe graduate Anna Slominski, a freshman at the Illinois Institute of Technology. She was seeded 20th in the women’s 100 breast and 26th in the 200 breast.
Besides NCAA medals, Monahan had his eyes on another prize. The championships were scheduled to begin Wednesday and end Saturday. On Sunday, NCAA officials had planned to open up the 50-meter pool for time trials for swimmers who were close to qualifying for this summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials.
“We were super motivated,” Monahan said.
Tedesco said he plans to talk to his star swimmer about trying to find another long-course meet to make a Trials qualifying attempt this spring. But those may be hard to find, given the overall sports shutdown. And Monahan said that as of Monday, he hadn’t dipped his foot in a pool since getting the bad news nearly a week earlier.
“I’m probably still in shock. I got the word around 6 p.m. and drove home from New York to Stafford. I slept, and when I woke up, it was like, ‘Wow. It seems like such a waste of time, all the work I put in in the pool and the weight room.’
“It’s weird just hanging around the house. It’s difficult because I worked so hard for so long. I feel so empty. I did not want the season to end. I want to get back in the water.”
