Their bond wasn’t forged from the cradle but rather, through cradling.
J.T. Harvey, James Stewart and Daniel Weber met while playing for the Spotsylvania Ravens lacrosse league’s U11 team. A few years later, when Harvey’s family moved into Riverbend’s district, the trio began plotting their high-school careers as a joint venture.
“We became best friends because of lacrosse, and we had all these visions of what senior year would be,” Harvey said.
A state championship. A lavish send-off capping their time together at Riverbend. Nothing seemed unattainable.
Three years in, Harvey, Stewart and Weber realized much of their potential. All three were named to the Free Lance–Star’s All-Area team as juniors. Even after Stewart suffered a season-ending ACL injury during the offseason, the Bears’ 2020 vision remained clear.
“I think with the three of them, man, the sky is the limit,” said Sean Mack, Riverbend’s former head lacrosse coach who stepped down after taking a job as a Fairfax County firefighter. “I thought they were going to go this year. I had a good feeling they were going to win the conference.”
Stewart will play at Shenandoah University next year, where he’ll be reunited with J.T.’s older brother, Bobby Harvey. The dangerous attackman scored a team-high 42 goals and added 28 assists for the Bears last season.
For his part, Weber provided balanced contributions in attack, supplying 33 goals and 31 assists as a junior.
And Harvey plied his trade with a rare edge.
“He was probably one of the most physical players I’ve coached,” Mack said. “You could put a brick wall in front of him and he’s just going to go through it. He’s one of those players where you say, ‘Hey JT, go get me a goal.’ Every game, he ended up putting somebody on their back.”
That mentality could serve Harvey well in his intended line of work. He’s already secured a BUD/S contract and intends to begin his journey toward becoming a Navy SEAL after graduation.
Harvey was at practice the day before spring break began when he learned his senior season was over before it got started. The Bears got in just one scrimmage before the coronavirus pandemic closed schools indefinitely.
Harvey thought of all the time he’d invested.
From the first day of school his sophomore year, he would linger after Riverbend’s daily 2:20 p.m. dismissal and spend the next two hours playing wall ball, running miles around the school’s perimeter and hills on the practice fields.
It was time well spent, he concluded.
“I met a whole bunch of guys, got some of the best coaching in my life and became such a hard worker at the end of it,” Harvey said.
