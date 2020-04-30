Mike Gray was looking ahead to a breakthrough season on the AAU circuit.
The 6-foot-2 combo guard had just helped lead Blue Ridge to its second straight VISAA Division II championship in March and was named state player of the year.
Gray holds scholarship offers from Canisius, Cincinnati, Drake, Hampton, James Madison, Middle Tennessee State, Old Dominion and Virginia Tech.
But the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the start of the AAU season and placed the entire summer circuit in doubt.
Gray’s recruiting process has been affected as the NCAA dead period forbidding coaches from having in-person contact with recruits has been extended until May 31.
“I was really anticipating getting out there just from the standpoint of this is my last AAU season and that’s when the bigger coaches come and check you out,” Gray said. “They’re looking to add players.”
Gray transferred to Blue Ridge from James Monroe after his sophomore season. He reclassified to a sophomore upon arrival to the private school in St. George outside of Charlottesville.
Gray and the Barons completed the second of back-to-back state championships the first weekend in March. The following week the pandemic put a stop to high school and college sports across the nation.
Gray, who is a member of the Team Loaded AAU program, said he won’t orally commit to a college without visiting the campus. Coaches are currently allowed to make phone calls, send recruits text messages and video chat.
Still, it’s not ideal for major college prospects.
“This slows down recruiting a little bit because you can’t take visits,” Gray said. “Coaches can’t come to your AAU games to recruit you. That’s the biggest part of recruiting for me is them coming to AAU games and seeing me play. That’s how I get in touch with the coaches.”
‘THE DARK SIDE’
If the travel season doesn’t take place, Gray said college coaches may be more apt to scout his games at Blue Ridge.
That’s a strong possibility because programs like the Barons typically have multiple Division I prospects that coaches can view at once.
Fredericksburg-area AAU coaches said that isn’t a luxury for high schools in the region.
That’s why the futures of non-major college recruits are even murkier.
Rick Wright, the founder of the Runnin’ Rebels youth program, said Fredericksburg is considered the “dark side” in Virginia because of the lack of prospects compared to Richmond, Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia.
He said college coaches aren’t likely to come to area high school gyms but when players compete in the summer, they have a greater chance for exposure.
“For us, coaches aren’t stumbling into the gym because they’re watching five or six kids,” Wright said. “So when we take kids out on the NCAA circuit live events they’re walking into a gym with 250 college coaches from [junior college] to NAIA to Kentucky. It opens up the door for everybody.”
Wright is concerned about the cancellation of summer basketball in large part because his son, JM rising senior Ricky Goode–Wright, is entering his final campaign.
Goode–Wright is a two-time first-team all-Battlefield District and all-Region 3B performer. He and Gray were in the same backcourt at JM in 2017–18.
Goode–Wright doesn’t have any scholarship offers and was hoping to perform with the Rebels on the Hoop Group circuit this summer.
“I’ve done this a long time and it’s always about the other kids and grinding for the community, but this one directly affects me and my son like huge,” Wright said. “He had some interest and some schools obviously hadn’t pulled the trigger on offers or anything like that. This was the summer we thought we’d be playing on the bigger stage and those coaches would get to see him play in at least five or six events.”
LOST IN THE SHUFFLE
Girls basketball has been affected, as well. Ramon Hounshell is the Massaponax girls basketball coach and he also directs the Virginia Sting AAU program.
Hounshell said rising seniors will be impacted the most. He noted that Mountain View grad Maggie Sharp—the lone area boy or girl to sign with a Division I program in 2019—received lots of interest on the AAU circuit before signing with Towson (Md.) University.
Hounshell said Sharp also sent out film to impress coaches. But he added that can be a crapshoot as many coaches receive so much film they never review it.
Hounshell doesn’t foresee college coaches coming to high school games in the area. Louisa rising sophomore Olivia McGhee is the only major college prospect and the Lions are in the Charlottesville-based Jefferson District.
“With our area not being real, real strong they’re not going to make a decision from watching high school ball,” Hounshell said. “They want to see them play better competition.”
FORGING AHEAD
Wright said he’s unsure what will happen even if the nation reopens by July when an NCAA live period is held and college coaches take in a ton of summer games. Wright said his players and their families may not be prepared to immediately jump into the travel season.
He noted that a large part of travel basketball takes place in areas highly impacted by the pandemic.
“I can’t imagine playing basketball in New Jersey in July,” Wright said.
Gray is eager to return to action whenever he can. He’s spent almost the past two months at his parents’ home practicing social distancing and enjoying family time. He misses the camaraderie and competition of the travel season.
“I’ve been running around my neighborhood, riding my bike, running on the treadmill—no basketball,” Gray said. “It’s frustrating not being able to play and maybe not have my last AAU season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.