WOODBRIDGE—The grip came naturally to Tim Cate, fingers straddling the seams like a football. Starting at age 10, Cate bedeviled Manchester, Conn., little leaguers with a curve ball that seemed to slice straight through the face of an imaginary clock, from 12 to 6.
Then, a bad break.
While juggling travel teams and high school ball, Cate noticed a steady deterioration in his left arm. There was no snap or pop, just a persistent tired feeling. He underwent Tommy John elbow surgery at the tender age of 16.
“I didn’t manage it very well,” he reflected.
When Cate resumed throwing following an 18-month hiatus, he discovered that puberty had boosted his bona fides on the mound.
“Going from 16 to 18 years old, you definitely had some physical changes and get stronger,” Cate said. “I was able to throw the ball a little harder, spin it a little better.”
The combination intrigued the Washington Nationals, who drafted Cate in the second round (65th overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft following a three-year career at the University of Connecticut.
Now 21 and in his first full season of professional baseball with Advanced-A Potomac, Cate is the No. 5 prospect in the Nationals’ farm system, according to mlb.com. His curve ball is still separating him from other pitching prospects.
“One of the things we talk about with pitchers and their repertoire is separation in velocity,” Potomac manager Tripp Keister said. “His breaking ball, it’s almost 15-20 mph slower [than his fastball]. It creates tremendous separation and that’s tough as a hitter.”
At UConn., Cate relied on the same formula to get batters out: Fb+Fb+Cb=K, or something like that. But professional hitters wise up to that pattern quickly.
“If you want to be a starter, you really have to have three pitches,” Keister said.
In short-season Auburn (N.Y.) last year, Cate added to his repertoire a circle change, a pitch that remains “a work in progress,” he said. He’s also started manipulating a fastball that hovers around 91 mph, adding a slight cut or tail depending on the situation.
“It’s all real subtle, but it helps,” Cate said. “Just to miss the barrel by an inch or two.”
After being assigned to Class-A Hagerstown, Cate earned a promotion on June 17. In six starts with Potomac, he’s 2-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 30 strikeouts. Cate’s best outing came on July 3, when he went seven innings and struck out eight in a win over Wilmington.
With Potomac, Cate (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) has concluded that pitching is as much science as an art form. Carolina League staffs have the benefit of “heat maps”, scouting reports that chart cool and hot zones for each hitter. Cate is throwing more than ever, “but I think that actually helps,” he said. He’s focusing on nutrition; a healthier body means less strain on the arm.
Before Cate leaves Keister’s tutelage and continues his ascent in the Nationals’ farm system, he must master the everyday aspects of being a professional pitcher: showing up to the ballpark, getting your work in, preparing physically and mentally for your next start.
“When you go to Double-A, you can get into the big leagues with one phone call,” Keister said. “So you need to know your routine.”