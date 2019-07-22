WOODBRIDGE—Whenever Division I college baseball programs called John Sherman to inquire about his plucky—if pint-sized—second baseman, the Delgado (La.) Community College coach would proffer the same comparison for Cole Freeman.
“He’s Dustin Pedroia,” Sherman said. “He’s that type of player, that type of energy. First guy on the field, last guy off the field. You basically had to run him off at night, or else he’d sit there forever.”
Eventually, Freeman left Delgado for the SEC spotlight at LSU and parlayed two productive years with the Tigers into a fourth-round selection by the Washington Nationals in the 2017 MLB Draft.
Assigned to Class A–Advanced Potomac to open this spring, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound Freeman adjusted to Carolina League play in short order.
His .313 batting average and 25 stolen bases have consistently ranked among league leaders. A rarity in today’s power-obsessed pro game, Freeman has as many walks (44) as strikeouts.
“He plays baseball a different way,” Potomac manager Tripp Keister said of Freeman, who’s logged time at second base and all three spots in the outfield. “Nowadays, everyone wants home runs and slugging, but he’s gone about it a different way and had success.”
Freeman’s approach wasn’t developed overnight. Hardly recruited out of Lakeshore (La.) High School, he arrived at Delgado a dead pull hitter.
Sherman convinced him that speed—not power—would fuel his ascent to Division I and beyond. At LSU, he learned to bunt for base hits, a skill he continues to refine.
“That really opened up everything,” he said.
Freeman made for a particularly tough out during a recent six-game stretch. From July 8-14, he went 12 for 24, earning Carolina League player of the week honors in the process.
When Freeman came to Potomac, teams pitched him outside. So he worked at staying behind the ball and driving it to right field. At first, he could spray the ball the opposite way in batting practice but too often found himself getting jammed in a game setting.
Then, shortly after the All-Star break, something clicked.
“All the work we’d put in allowed me to go to the right side without trying to,” Freeman said.
A sign posted prominently in Keister’s office reads: “Be the best version of yourself.” That edict seems uniquely directed at Freeman as he looks to navigate each rung of the Nationals’ minor-league organization. He’d prefer to move up at least one spot before Potomac’s scheduled move to Fredericksburg next season.
“Quite frankly, he’s going to have to earn every promotion he gets,” Keister said. “But what he does is enough. You need a guy who can run, who can get on base, who can play in the outfield or the infield.
‘He can give you a good at-bat against any kind of pitcher. He needs to continue to be who he is.”
A wrist injury cost Freeman the 2017 season. In his first year of professional baseball, he hit .266 with the Class A Hagerstown Suns. He admits he spent too much time fixating on his career trajectory.
These days, he’s just focused on launching balls into the gap.
“As long as I’m playing every day and getting the opportunity to get better, I’m not going to worry about that,” Freeman said. “When I’m ready and they think I’m ready, [the big leagues] could happen in a two-month span.”