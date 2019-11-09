Fredericksburg Academy’s Parker Sims finished the 5,000-meter course in 21 minutes, 52.20 seconds for a top-30 finish in the girls race at the VISAA Division II championships in Mechanicsville on Thursday.Fredericksburg Christian’s Victoria Reed, Isabelle Reed and Frankie Veale also placed in the top-50 for girls.
The Falcons’ Owen Geddes (18:11.10) was the top regional finisher in the boys race, placing 32nd. The Eagles’ Luke Smith placed in the top-50.
BOYS
Team: 1. Virginia Episcopal 79, 2. Roanoke Catholic 125, 3. Peninsula Catholic 134, 10. Fredericksburg Academy 344, 23. Fredericksburg Christian 580.
Individual results: 1. Daniel O’Brien (VES) 15:11.70, 2. Daniel Connelly (RC) 15:51.70, 3. Mason Love (TF) 15:59.80, 4. Row Sterne (VES) 16:42.50, 5. Haden VonCanon (Ve) 16:54.30, 6. Jack Powell (IoW) 16:55.20, 7. Trent Sivils (SB) 17:00.80, 8. Louka Fetter (GBA) 17:06.90, 9. Nathan Stevenson (TF) 17:07.60, 10. Ryan Houlihan (PC) 17:08.30, 32. Owen Geddes (FA) 18:11.10, 43. Luke Smith (FCS) 18:28.20, 53. Caleb Drape (FA) 18:49.40, 77. Devin Jackson (FA) 19:22, 93. Jack Almy (FCS) 19:42.20.
GIRLS
Team: 1. Veritas 75, 2. Roanoke Catholic 141, 3. Covenant 159, 11. Fredericksburg Christian 297, 20. Fredericksburg Academy 475.
Individual results: 1. Hope Frost (SB) 18:58.20, 2. Reese Dalton (Cv) 19:15.50, 3. Reagan Gilman (Ve) 19:25.40, 4. Kaelyn Hooker (IoW) 20:03.50, 5. Lana O’Flynn (Ve) 20:10.90, 6. Kerstin Fagerstrom (TS-MV) 20:16.90, 7. Ellie Goldberg (HRA) 20:28.60, 8. Halie Mast (EM) 20:35.90, 9. Maddie Gardiner (Cv) 20:37.20, 10. Mary Bradley Howlett (NC) 20:39.80, 27. Parker Sims (FA) 21:52.20, 40. Victoria Reed (FCS) 22:25.20, 43. Isabella Reed (FCS) 22:26.50, 50. Frankie Veale (FCS) 22:30.40, 54. Annika Hall (FA) 22:41.20.
