Stafford’s John Polcha and Colonial Forge’s Ali DiClemente both recorded 13th-place finishes in the top cross country events at Saturday’s Great Meadow Invitational at The Plains in Fauquier County.
Polcha, a sophomore, finished the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes and 3 seconds in a field of 276 competitors in the varsity boys “A” race. Orange’s Ethan Pettyjohn (17:21) finished 25th.
DiClemente, also a sophomore, crossed the finish line in 20 minutes and 8 seconds. Her Eagle teammate Kayla Loescher (20:26) placed 16th. The girls “A” race featured 230 competitors.
Saturday’s results
FIELD HOCKEY
STICK STALLION TOURNAMENT
The Stafford field hockey team defeated Hayfield 7-0 and dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Fairfax at the Lorton tournament, hosted by South County High School.
In the victory over the Hawks, the Indians got a pair of goals from Lexi Bove and Amani Ross. Alaina McCoy, Emily Schneider and Emily Wright also chipped in goals. Lauren Doty made two assists and Sydney Duffy, Mattie Furrow, Sydney Ulmer, Alyssa Iannarelli and Elsa DaSilva had one each.
McCoy had the lone goal against the Rebel Pride, scoring off a corner with help from Duffy and Bove.
Friday’s results
VOLLEYBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 2–3, JAMESTOWN 1–0
Baylie Ostvig had a combined 13 kills while Haley Ann Smalls added eight kills and Joselyn Jones seven kills to pace Colonial Forge to the doubleheader sweep at the Richmond Volleyball Classic.
Smalls had a combined 10 blocks while Paityn Walker had a combined 44 assists. Lauren Hyman provided 11 digs in the closing match victory.
FOOTBALL
SPOTSYLVANIA 35, MONTICELLO 13
Ty’Shaun Colbert ran for 201 yards and three touchdowns as Spotsylvania defeated Monticello 35-13 on the road.
DeAnthony Pendleton and Shaun Moore added a touchdown each, with 65 and 45 rushing yards, respectively.
Malachi Fields led Monticello by running in two touchdowns.
|Spotsylvania
|13
|8
|8
|6
|—
|35
|Monticello
|0
|7
|0
|6
|—
|13
First Quarter
Sp—Ty’Shaun Colbert 1-yard run (kick fail).
Sp—Ty’Shaun Colbert 56-yard run (Corbin Skebo kick).
Second Quarter
Mont—Malachi Fields 1-yard run (Jack Culbreath kick).
Sp—DeAnthony Pendleton 29-yard run (pass by Ty’Shaun Colbert to Mathias Barnwell).
Third Quarter
Sp—Ty’Shaun Colbert 14-yard run (pass by Joseph Gonzalez to DeAnthony Pendeleton).
Fourth Quarter
Sp—Shaun Moore 3-yard run (kick fail).
Mont—Malachi Fields 12-yard run
|Spotsylvania
|Monticello
|First Downs
|21
|10
|Rushes-yards
|52-364
|33-136
|Passing yards
|0
|23
|Comp-Att-Int
|0-1-1
|3-11-2
|Punts-Avg.
|3-38.3
|2-39.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|7-60
|8-68
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Sp—Ty’Shaun Colbert 20-201, 3 TDs; DeAnthony Pendleton 9-65, 1 TD; Shaun Moore 3-45, 1 TD; Joseph Gonzalez 6-33; Davon Banks 5-22; Jacob Dingus 1-5; Trenton Ballard 1-4; Jake Naccarato 1-2; Braden Knop 2-1. Mont—Malachi Fields 19-96, 2 TDs; Buddy Wilson 8-44; Mitchell Gunnerson 1-4; Will Trent 1-1.
PASSING: Sp—Ty’Shaun Colbert 0-1. Mont—Malachi Fields 3-9; Chase Hummel 0-2.
RECEIVING: Mont—Will Trent 2-16; Buddy Wilson 1-7.
