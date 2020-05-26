Several summer sports institutions in the Fredericksburg area have pulled the plug on their respective seasons or events.
American Legion baseball has been around since 1925. The Rappahannock Swim League has thrived for 50 years and currently has 1,645 participants. The Great Whitewater Rappahannock Canoe Race was entering its 40th year and the Heritage Festival 5 Miler has been held in Fredericksburg since 1979.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced all to cancel plans this summer.
The RSL voted last week to eliminate the dual-meet and championship season after unanimously voting in March to adopt a wait-and-see approach.
“The decision ultimately revolved around continued uncertainty with regards to swimming pool and gathering guidance, financial viability of a protracted season and most importantly swimmer, family and spectator safety,” RSL President Miguel Garcia said.
Virginia is currently in Phase 1 of reopening and gatherings are still limited to 10 people or fewer.
That also forced American Legion in Virginia to cancel its season earlier this month. Justin Carlisle, the athletic director for Spotsylvania Post 320, said coaches around the state are scrambling to come up with an alternative.
“I completely understand why they’re doing it, but holy smokes, you definitely get frustrated,” said Carlisle, who is also the head baseball coach at Chancellor High. “From the high school perspective, all those seniors couldn’t play their season and now it carries over into the summer. I know those boys are champing at the bit.”
Carlisle said seven to nine posts in Virginia have expressed interest in coming together to play a season independent of American Legion. He said the teams may stretch from as far north as Winchester and as far south as Halifax County.
He said one potential benefit is that the league wouldn’t be beholden to American Legion regulations on roster size and other limits.
“We’re just waiting on the governor and see when he opens the state up,” Carlisle said. “I know Stafford wants to do something. I’d like to put something together in Spotsylvania. Leesburg, Winchester and some of those Northern Virginia cities want to do something. We’d like to get these boys on the ball field at some point this summer, but we can’t do anything until restrictions are loosened by the governor.”
Garcia said feedback from RSL parents and swimmers at a special meeting last week was a “mixed bag.” He said the majority of the 25 teams in the league preemptively decided to pull out of the season because of no access to their home pools.
The RSL has teams in Caroline, Fredericksburg, King George, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
“It was disappointing,” Garcia said. “But the majority understood.”
The Great Whitewater Rappahannock Canoe Race announced on its website that the 40th event will now be held June 5, 2021. The Fredericksburg Area Running Club announced in its most recent newsletter that the annual July 4 Heritage Festival 5 Miler has been canceled.
The fate of the June 14 SPCA 5km Rescue Run/Walk is still to be determined. The Battling Cancer 5km will be held virtually on June 21.
No other FARC race is scheduled to take place until the Aug. 16 Devil’s Den 10 Miler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.